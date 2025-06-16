Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears...
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston Classic (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on June 16, 2025
KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Poor Whitney Houston must be spinning in her grave. Greta Thunberg’s younger sister, Beata Ernman, was caught on camera butchering one of the late artist’s songs. If you don’t recognize the tune, it’s ’I Have Nothing’ from The Bodyguard soundtrack. Ernman found a way to simultaneously gargle and warble the hit - it’s a toxic mixture for the ears (and the eyes, too).

Here it is. (WATCH)

Ouch! True, but still ouch!

Posters say Ernman has a uniquely catty singing style, with emphasis on ‘cat.’

We were surprised that Ernman has released ‘music’ professionally.

Commenters have some thoughts and observations on this sonic surprise that has caused global squirming (to escape it).

We would say use it in the Middle East as a weapon, but they’d probably like it.

Of course, the bizarre Beata only made posters further appreciate the singular talent of the late Whitney Houston. Who can forget this? (WATCH)

The bleeding has stopped. But who knows where Ernman will strike next? Thankfully, she appears to travel around Europe, so at least we Americans are in the clear. For now.

