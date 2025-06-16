Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston Classic (WATCH)

Poor Whitney Houston must be spinning in her grave. Greta Thunberg’s younger sister, Beata Ernman, was caught on camera butchering one of the late artist’s songs. If you don’t recognize the tune, it’s ’I Have Nothing’ from The Bodyguard soundtrack. Ernman found a way to simultaneously gargle and warble the hit - it’s a toxic mixture for the ears (and the eyes, too).

Here it is. (WATCH)

Greta Thunberg’s 19 year old sister shows off her unusual vocals as she attempts to sing Whitney Houston. pic.twitter.com/f1ftvI3Se5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 15, 2025

Sad part is, she has a face for radio, and a voice for silent films. And she's the attractive sister. — Javin007 (@Javin008) June 15, 2025

Ouch! True, but still ouch!

Posters say Ernman has a uniquely catty singing style, with emphasis on ‘cat.’

She has the voice of an alley cat in a blender — Jayroo (@jayroo69) June 15, 2025

Sounds like a cat in distress. — DOGPOOL (@_DOGPOOL_) June 15, 2025

If I was only listening, I would have guessed four cats fighting over a ball of yarn, but your description is also very good. 😵‍💫 — Chris Tossey (@chris_tossey) June 15, 2025

I have this on mute and can still here the catcoffany — Arthur Rumrill (@arthur_rumrill) June 15, 2025

Yes. It’s some sort of pop euro torture. — mary townsend (@marytow73341640) June 15, 2025

We were surprised that Ernman has released ‘music’ professionally.

Commenters have some thoughts and observations on this sonic surprise that has caused global squirming (to escape it).

Sounds like when the tape deck eats your “The Bodyguard” soundtrack cassette 😭 — rbst (@robeastx) June 15, 2025

We may have found the most annoying family on the planet — WokeNeckism (@WokeNeckism) June 15, 2025

Wow, apparently annoying, on a biblical level runs in the family — Shawn Taylor music (@Taylormusic67) June 15, 2025

mom ate paint chips while pregnant w these 2 — ricky bobbyrude (@RickyBobbyRude) June 15, 2025

Sounds like my car when I start it up. That reminds me, gotta get to the mechanic and get that screeching belt replaced. — Cleo Dukat (@CleoDukat) June 16, 2025

It’s like Stephen Hawking singing underwater.



Very unique… — Laudits (18k on YT) (@officiallaudits) June 16, 2025

Christina Aguilera meets Alvin and the Chipmunks. — JCCO (@542patriot) June 16, 2025

This has to be some kind of war weaponry. — Darkschneidr (@darkschneidr) June 16, 2025

We would say use it in the Middle East as a weapon, but they’d probably like it.

Of course, the bizarre Beata only made posters further appreciate the singular talent of the late Whitney Houston. Who can forget this? (WATCH)

Atrocious. If anyone needs their ears cleansed after that, here’s Whitney at her best.pic.twitter.com/72IBMJ5tmm — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 15, 2025

I get chills every time!! 🇺🇸 ❤️ — Monica (@TheMonShow) June 16, 2025

Oh thank god you posted this! I am offended at how bad she butchered one of Whitney’s songs.



My ears were bleeding. — Mandi (@MrsMayhem13) June 16, 2025

The bleeding has stopped. But who knows where Ernman will strike next? Thankfully, she appears to travel around Europe, so at least we Americans are in the clear. For now.