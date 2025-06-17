Rhetoric Rising: Dem Jamie Raskin Declares Trump’s Immigration Law Enforcement a War on Blue Cities

Democrats keep pretending they want to tone down incendiary rhetoric, but they keep pushing it. Case in point is Democrat Jamie Raskin. He’s claiming that President Donald Trump enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is really a ‘war against Democratic cities.’ Um, no. That’s just where all the illegal aliens are because Democrats insist on flaunting the law and harboring them en masse.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jamie Raskin keeps throwing gas on the fire — says Trump expanding deportation efforts in blue cities is a “WAR against Democratic cities." "He just wants those scenes of violent confrontation…to create a political civil war in America." These are the same people telling you the rhetoric on the right is the problem.

Here’s Raskin’s ridiculous rhetoric. (WATCH)

We're going to get four years of this sort of extreme rhetoric. They have zero self awareness. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 16, 2025

He is insane. — Nutmeg89 (@Nutmeg894) June 16, 2025

He’s certainly not well.

Commenters rightfully point out that when crimes are being committed, one should focus attention where it’s actually happening. In this case, that place is in Democrat cities and states.

How is enforcing the law a target on Democrat cities. We've had these laws about deporting illegal immigrants for decades. We've always deported illegal immigrants! And Democrat cities happen to be where the illegal immigrants go to live! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) June 16, 2025

Bank robbers rob banks because that’s where the money is.



ICE needs to operate in Blue cities and Blue states because that’s where the sanctuaries for illegals are. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) June 16, 2025

Illegals have a welcome mat set out for them in cities, and at least 90% of cities are run by Marxists. So yeah! Go in and arrest and deport ALL of them. — AMERICA: FIRST & FOREMOST‼️🇺🇸🗽🎨🏃🏻‍♂️ (@mooseygalore) June 16, 2025

The blue states and cities made themselves a magnet for illegals, and now for law enforcement — Armon Turner Echols (@TurnerEchols) June 16, 2025

Democrats have made it easier to arrest illegal aliens by concentrating them in large cities. Thanks, Dems!

Posters say it’s Raskin who wants conflict, not Trump.

They are describing law enforcement action to enforce the law as an act of war. This is incendiary rhetoric that goes beyond abolishing ICE. They want to kill ICE — Jared (@Jar3d__) June 16, 2025

He needs to be censured and removed. He is doing nothing but inciting more violence. — a random dude (@mR_Irrelevant21) June 17, 2025

I thought they were toning down the rhetoric??? — Lisa (@politeracy) June 17, 2025

Or you could just get out of the way and not interfere with law enforcement. — CoachSmith (@CoachLSmith14) June 16, 2025

It’s that easy. Just step aside and let ICE do its job. But the Democrat Party will never let that happen, so they refuse to help and then bring in their radical foot soldiers to do the dirty work of impeding ICE and attacking its agents. If there's a war in these blue cities, it's because Democrats orchestrated it and want it. Raskin knows this.