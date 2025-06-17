VIP
Melanin Money: Chicago Mayor Awarding Grants Based on Skin Color and Calling It...
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down...
VIP
Los Angeles Times Goes All-In on Sen. Alex Padilla's Stunt
Soy-Powered Leftist Calls for More ‘Recreational Terrorism’ Against ICE
Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears...
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston...
Newsweek: Poll Says More Americans Blame Trump for 'Unrest' in LA
Gov. Tim Walz Calls for Decency After Minnesota Lawmakers Shot
Moronic Moran: Ex-ABC ‘Journalist’ Says Objectivity Is Not a Job Requirement In the...
Stephen Miller Says the Actual Crisis at Hand Is the Work of Sanctuary...
'Let the Memes BEGIN!' Texas Democrats Announce New Vice-Chair of Finance & the...
VIP
The Erosion of American Family Bonds: How Leftist Culture Fuels Disrespect and Division
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10%...
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensue...

Rhetoric Rising: Dem Jamie Raskin Declares Trump’s Immigration Law Enforcement a War on Blue Cities

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 17, 2025
Twitter

Democrats keep pretending they want to tone down incendiary rhetoric, but they keep pushing it. Case in point is Democrat Jamie Raskin. He’s claiming that President Donald Trump enforcing our nation’s immigration laws is really a ‘war against Democratic cities.’ Um, no. That’s just where all the illegal aliens are because Democrats insist on flaunting the law and harboring them en masse.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Jamie Raskin keeps throwing gas on the fire — says Trump expanding deportation efforts in blue cities is a “WAR against Democratic cities."

"He just wants those scenes of violent confrontation…to create a political civil war in America."

These are the same people telling you the rhetoric on the right is the problem.

Here’s Raskin’s ridiculous rhetoric. (WATCH)

He’s certainly not well.

Commenters rightfully point out that when crimes are being committed, one should focus attention where it’s actually happening. In this case, that place is in Democrat cities and states.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Democrats have made it easier to arrest illegal aliens by concentrating them in large cities. Thanks, Dems!

Posters say it’s Raskin who wants conflict, not Trump.

Advertisement

It’s that easy. Just step aside and let ICE do its job. But the Democrat Party will never let that happen, so they refuse to help and then bring in their radical foot soldiers to do the dirty work of impeding ICE and attacking its agents. If there's a war in these blue cities, it's because Democrats orchestrated it and want it. Raskin knows this.

Tags: CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down on Support for Gaza
Laura W.
18-Time Offender Slashes Court Officers in NYC Today: Criminal Record Ignored, Chaos Ensues
justmindy
Protester Blocking Traffic in LA Gets Squished (Video)
Brett T.
EU Caves to Trump's Tariff Takedown: Art of the Deal Master Forces 10% Flat Rate Surrender
justmindy
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston Classic (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement