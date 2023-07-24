The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating
Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?

Doug P.  |  4:19 PM on July 24, 2023
From gif

President Biden has repeatedly claimed that he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings. 

Biden's been saying that since the early days on the campaign trail in 2019, and the question clearly annoys him:

Fast forward to over 2.5 years into the Biden presidency and there's more and more evidence that Biden wasn't not being truthful:

Now that the "walls are closing in" on their guy, it seems the White House -- at least for today -- tried to pivot away from Biden's promise that he "never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

The new spin seems to be "Biden was never in business with his son":

Out: Joe Biden never spoke with his son about his overseas dealings.

In: Joe Biden was never in business with his son.

Try not to get run over by the goalpost shifting!

KJP is never NOT lying, but an obvious shift in how the WH is spinning would indicate Team Biden knows they've got a problem.

***

