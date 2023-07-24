Can you spot Karine Jean-Pierre's pivot on Biden's denial about son's biz dealings?

President Biden has repeatedly claimed that he never spoke to his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings.

Biden's been saying that since the early days on the campaign trail in 2019, and the question clearly annoys him:

Fast forward to over 2.5 years into the Biden presidency and there's more and more evidence that Biden wasn't not being truthful:

From @mirandadevine: 'Hunter Biden put then-VP dad Joe on the phone with business associates at least 2 dozen times, ex-partner Devon Archer to testify.' https://t.co/TikAB5n3fE — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 24, 2023

Now that the "walls are closing in" on their guy, it seems the White House -- at least for today -- tried to pivot away from Biden's promise that he "never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings."

The new spin seems to be "Biden was never in business with his son":

"The Oversight Committee has evidence that the president, in the past, communicated directly with foreign business associates of his son Hunter Biden many times."



KJP: "I've been asked this question a million times...The president was NEVER in business with his son!" pic.twitter.com/CgfeaSCQPt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 24, 2023

Out: Joe Biden never spoke with his son about his overseas dealings.

In: Joe Biden was never in business with his son.

Try not to get run over by the goalpost shifting!

Bribery is not "business." — kokomored (@kokomored1) July 24, 2023

Not what the question asked. KJP continuing to split-hairs & dodge the truth about the Biden crime family https://t.co/4AiE2zdumz — Robert Henneke (@robhenneke) July 24, 2023

KJP is never NOT lying, but an obvious shift in how the WH is spinning would indicate Team Biden knows they've got a problem.

