It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower testimony

Doug P.  |  4:03 PM on July 19, 2023
The House Oversight Committee hearing featuring testimony from a pair of IRS whistleblowers who have some damning information pertaining to DOJ efforts to intervene to prevent investigations into allegations of Biden family corruption is ongoing. 

Instead of trying to refute or discredit what the whistleblowers are saying, many Democrats are turning to something they know how to do very well, and that's obsessing about Donald Trump:

The Dems can't refute what the whistleblowers are saying so "BUT TRUMP" is all they have left.

Doug P.

Currently Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown is grandstanding about big corporations polluting the air we breathe, etc., but perhaps she'll get around to Trump shortly.

"Transparency" is correct! We can all see right through them.

