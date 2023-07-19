It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower testimony

The House Oversight Committee hearing featuring testimony from a pair of IRS whistleblowers who have some damning information pertaining to DOJ efforts to intervene to prevent investigations into allegations of Biden family corruption is ongoing.

Instead of trying to refute or discredit what the whistleblowers are saying, many Democrats are turning to something they know how to do very well, and that's obsessing about Donald Trump:

Democrats know how damaging this testimony is because they aren't attempting to discredit it. They are simply talking about Donald Trump. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2023

It would appear that Democrats on this committee do not dispute much about any of this testimony or I would assume they would be attempting to discredit it. They aren't. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 19, 2023

The Democrats are a foul joke. In the face of two men of unimpeachable integrity telling the truth about egregious DOJ wrongdoing, all they have is Trump Trump Trump. Nothing to do with Trump. The DOJ obstructed a legitimate IRS investigation to protect Joe Biden — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 19, 2023

Why is this Republican Timmons talking about Donald Trump? That’s what the Democrats want you to do. Let the #IRSwhistleblowers speak. They are not Republicans. They just want to tell the truth about the Biden coverup by the DOJ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 19, 2023

The Dems can't refute what the whistleblowers are saying so "BUT TRUMP" is all they have left.

Watch:

Democrats are responding to explosive and highly credible testimony of federal interference in the Hunter Biden corruption scandal by bringing up the Trump impeachment hoax from three years ago pic.twitter.com/Y0VprRInqa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 19, 2023

Currently Democrat Rep. Shontel Brown is grandstanding about big corporations polluting the air we breathe, etc., but perhaps she'll get around to Trump shortly.

But it's clearly all Trump's fault. All of it. https://t.co/KR4AhdDDRw — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 19, 2023

They only bring up irrelevant Trump investigations. Some one which were largely disproven. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 19, 2023

All the Democrats are babbling about Trump during a hearing on the Biden Crime Family.



So much transparency. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 19, 2023

"Transparency" is correct! We can all see right through them.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV

Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official favoritism'

Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice system