Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV

Two IRS whistleblowers are testifying today and telling some members of the House how the Justice Department got involved in order to protect the Biden family from corruption investigations.

You'd think that would be a big story, but as Glenn Greenwald notes, those watching certain cable news networks might not even know the hearings are going on:

Two IRS whistleblowers are currently testifying before Congress, under oath, about the multi-pronged pressure applied by the DOJ to protect Hunter Biden from more serious prosecution.



Nobody watching CNN or MSNBC would, of course, have any idea that this is happening. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 19, 2023

Color us shocked!

Given the recent interviews Biden granted to Nicolle Wallace and Fareed Zakaria, this isn't a complete shock. https://t.co/nycdHX4Sbh — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 19, 2023

This editor checked in with CNN and MSNBC at about 2:45 p.m. EDT when the hearing was going on and the former was discussing "long Covid" and the latter was talking about Trump. BIG surprise, right?

Yep. Because the whistle-blowers aren't trashing Trump. If they were, CNN would have 8 Trump hating panelists salivating over every word. https://t.co/Kyeq6CfoOq — Donna Martinez (@freemktmartinez) July 19, 2023

The Dems on the committee sure are trying to make it about Trump though.

These whistleblowers are absolutely damning.

Such massive corruption. https://t.co/Be4LMbgpds — SF Conservative PATRIOT 🇺🇸 (@SF_Conservative) July 19, 2023

Hence the lib media blackout. Will the hearing get much network coverage tonight? We wouldn't bet the ranch on it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!