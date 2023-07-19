It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower...
Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV

Doug P.  |  3:09 PM on July 19, 2023
Meme

Two IRS whistleblowers are testifying today and telling some members of the House how the Justice Department got involved in order to protect the Biden family from corruption investigations. 

You'd think that would be a big story, but as Glenn Greenwald notes, those watching certain cable news networks might not even know the hearings are going on:

Color us shocked!

This editor checked in with CNN and MSNBC at about 2:45 p.m. EDT when the hearing was going on and the former was discussing "long Covid" and the latter was talking about Trump. BIG surprise, right?

The Dems on the committee sure are trying to make it about Trump though.

Hence the lib media blackout. Will the hearing get much network coverage tonight? We wouldn't bet the ranch on it.

*** 

