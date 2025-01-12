'You Are Stunningly Bad at This Job': Justine Bateman Calls Out Karen Bass' Smiling Fire Photo Op

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week. Not nearly as bad as the Los Angelenos whose lives have been reduced to ash thanks to Bass' incompetence and mismanagement, of course.

And Bass deserves all of the heat and trouble she's getting, because she's dropped the ball in so many ways. She's really ticked off Justine Bateman, who has been hammering Bass on her multiple failings.

Here's some more. This isn't so much a failing as a failure to READ THE ROOM:

.@MayorOfLA, do you think this is some Thanksgiving Day, food kitchen, feeding-the-homeless moment?

You are stunningly bad at this job. Stunning.

The Palisades (and Altadena) look like a bomb went off. People's homes were disintegrated. Thousands of displaced citizens are… https://t.co/zhd0Gvqr6C — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 11, 2025

The entire post reads:

The Palisades (and Altadena) look like a bomb went off. People's homes were disintegrated. Thousands of displaced citizens are scrambling to find places to live. Evacuation orders are being added every day. People in Los Angeles are terrified. There is something clinically wrong with you.

Something clinically wrong with her.

This writer doesn't want leaders to smile for photo ops. She doesn't want them to 'thank XYZ' or talk about how we're 'all a community' and 'we'll get through this together.'

Especially not from Karen Bass, who flew off to Ghana knowing the risks facing her city.

No. This writer wants to hear solutions, that the people who absolutely failed at their job (and in L.A. there's no shortage of that), and how they will be held accountable and who will fix the messes.

She's already thinking of how she's gonna spend the billions in federal disaster relief on equity. — Wirra (@wirraone) January 11, 2025

Probably. Once the flames are out, it'll be really interesting to watch them 're-envision' housing in L.A.

That should end her political career.

Next, I expect to see them doing choreographed dances like the nurses did during covid. It seems in situations like this, they are always so pleased with themselves and love to congratulate each other. — JustGramme 🌵🌸🌻 (@JustGramme) January 11, 2025

Would not surprise us.

And this writer worked as a nurse during COVID, she hated those TikTok dances.

She is celebrating all the equity she achieved by de-housing all the middle and upper class folk. — Berne Stober (@BerneStober) January 12, 2025

Yep. Wait until they try to pull permits to rebuild and have to go through DEI/environmental nonsense.

When I watched Family Ties as a kid, I thought “Mallory”was the coolest girl… now I know Justine IS the coolest. 💪👊 https://t.co/N6xngJMnhN — Erin S. (@ErinGoBoro) January 11, 2025

She's the bomb.

If LA doesn’t throw this buffoon out of the mayors office they are all insane https://t.co/LsYQ86ckID — Darrell Brock (@DarrellBrockJr) January 12, 2025

Absolutely insane.

Of course the Mayor of LA is named Karen https://t.co/BptHFtqQtw — Chane Wheels (@ChaneWheels17) January 12, 2025

Sometimes reality is really on the nose.

Instead of soup kitchen stuff, she should be notifying homeowners in burned out zones they don't need permits for rebuilding that take months or years to secure, just rebuild. https://t.co/cuzB4CP82f — Monica Showalter (@mmshowalter1) January 12, 2025

That'll never happen.

And -- as others have suggested -- watch the Left push for 'high-density housing' and other 'eco-friendly' measures.

There are some people in CA who will never be able to rebuild.

The recovery and rebuilding can only begin AFTER Bass and Newsome resign. Their stain upon the land and country won’t ever be erased, and they cannot be a part of the future for LA or California. https://t.co/vxmF5z2aK0 — King Richard III (@RCNthree) January 12, 2025

This should end her political career and she should be ousted from office.