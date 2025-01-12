'You Are Stunningly Bad at This Job': Justine Bateman Calls Out Karen Bass' Smiling Fire Photo Op

Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Sykes

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is having a terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week. Not nearly as bad as the Los Angelenos whose lives have been reduced to ash thanks to Bass' incompetence and mismanagement, of course.

And Bass deserves all of the heat and trouble she's getting, because she's dropped the ball in so many ways. She's really ticked off Justine Bateman, who has been hammering Bass on her multiple failings.

Here's some more. This isn't so much a failing as a failure to READ THE ROOM:

The entire post reads:

The Palisades (and Altadena) look like a bomb went off. People's homes were disintegrated. Thousands of displaced citizens are scrambling to find places to live. Evacuation orders are being added every day. People in Los Angeles are terrified. There is something clinically wrong with you.

Something clinically wrong with her.

This writer doesn't want leaders to smile for photo ops. She doesn't want them to 'thank XYZ' or talk about how we're 'all a community' and 'we'll get through this together.'

Especially not from Karen Bass, who flew off to Ghana knowing the risks facing her city.

No. This writer wants to hear solutions, that the people who absolutely failed at their job (and in L.A. there's no shortage of that), and how they will be held accountable and who will fix the messes.

Probably. Once the flames are out, it'll be really interesting to watch them 're-envision' housing in L.A.

That should end her political career.

Would not surprise us.

And this writer worked as a nurse during COVID, she hated those TikTok dances.

Yep. Wait until they try to pull permits to rebuild and have to go through DEI/environmental nonsense.

She's the bomb.

Absolutely insane.

Sometimes reality is really on the nose.

That'll never happen.

And -- as others have suggested -- watch the Left push for 'high-density housing' and other 'eco-friendly' measures.

There are some people in CA who will never be able to rebuild.

This should end her political career and she should be ousted from office.

