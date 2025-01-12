Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes in California

At least one thief is using cosplay as a cover to loot homes while California wildfires rage - he was dressed as a firefighter! Authorities say a pretend ‘fireman’ was arrested in the Palisades area of Los Angeles, he was caught looting a home while in gear that made him look like an actual firefighter.
Here’s more. (WATCH)
🚨 NEW: Looter dressed as a FIREFIGHTER arrested for burglarizing homes in Palisades fire area— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 12, 2025
These people are the scum of the Earth.
Sheriff Luna actually believed the man was a firefighter until he noticed the man was already in handcuffs.
Almost 30 of these fiends have… pic.twitter.com/s14WZSUi74
Yes, the costumed criminality is disturbing, especially in a time of crisis for a community. Commenters are upset.
Dressing up as a firefighter to loot houses during a fire shows the level of shamelessness in our society.— Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 12, 2025
Should be illegal to pretend to be a first responder especially during performance of a crime!!! Should be Major enhancement everywhere!!! 🥺— Jenny Sutton (@mymochatogo) January 12, 2025
It’s already against the law in California to impersonate firefighters and police officers. But, many commenters wonder if this suspect has done this before or has other crimes on their record.
I’m glad they were arrested but I’m more interested in how many past arrests they have and what percentage of their sentences did they serve.— NoHoldsBarred2 (@NoBarred2) January 12, 2025
re·cid·i·vism; a product of liberal courts
How can we tolerate our officials continued undermining of law and order in CA?— Savagealtruist (@savagealtruist) January 12, 2025
People like this are not one time offenders. They certainly are committing other crimes.
We have to recall and impeach most of the people in charge, and prosecute any criminal behavior
They need to be severely punished to set the tone for this moving forward. This cannot be tolerated— • Bekah • (@TGrammie2) January 12, 2025
Several posters worry if this arrest will be used to strip residents of their rights, since it happened in a Democrat state.
Well, I guess it’s time to lock everyone down, enforce curfews, confine people to their immediate neighborhoods, and surrender our cell phones and computers…— Morgan (@Chase00M) January 12, 2025
To keep us safe.…
Covid has taught us that the government will go to extreme lengths to trample our rights to ‘protect us.’ The book should be thrown at this guy, but that’s not really the Democrat way. Many commenters have no faith this individual will suffer any lasting punishment. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or other identifying information at this time.
