Dressed to Steal: Looter Cosplaying as Firefighter Arrested While Wildfires Destroy Homes in California

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  4:30 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

At least one thief is using cosplay as a cover to loot homes while California wildfires rage - he was dressed as a firefighter! Authorities say a pretend ‘fireman’ was arrested in the Palisades area of Los Angeles, he was caught looting a home while in gear that made him look like an actual firefighter.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, the costumed criminality is disturbing, especially in a time of crisis for a community. Commenters are upset.

It’s already against the law in California to impersonate firefighters and police officers. But, many commenters wonder if this suspect has done this before or has other crimes on their record.

Several posters worry if this arrest will be used to strip residents of their rights, since it happened in a Democrat state.

Covid has taught us that the government will go to extreme lengths to trample our rights to ‘protect us.’ The book should be thrown at this guy, but that’s not really the Democrat way. Many commenters have no faith this individual will suffer any lasting punishment. Authorities have not released the suspect’s name or other identifying information at this time.

