Someone Should Ask Kamala Harris If She Still Wants to Defund the Police After Looters Caught at HER Home

As looters continue to wreak havoc on the L.A. area already reeling from catastrophic wildfires, it appears no one is safe from the career criminals enabled and encouraged by California Democrats.

Not even Vice President Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Detained and released. Amazing.

How does it feel to live in the crime-ridden state you helped create, Kamala? Asking for millions of Californians. — Stock Mom™ (@TheRealStockMom) January 12, 2025

And millions of residents in other blue cities run by Democrats.

I hope when all is said in done California turns things around and becomes a better state than what they have become.



Pray for them. — Michael Anthony Lee (@ProudCanadaDad) January 12, 2025

We hope so, too.

Sad it took turning L.A. to ash to make it happen, though.

My God.

Chaos is the breeding ground for crime. California is in chaos. — TC (@caltract) January 12, 2025

Absolute chaos.

Guess who's getting ready to run for governor?



That's right, she's gearing up for the big race to become California's next leader.



Thoughts? — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 12, 2025

She sure is.

Meanwhile a lowly plebs house will be looted and you will be held accountable if you defend your property.



This is all kabuki. pic.twitter.com/YUob7waS6H — CattusFelis (@sosMachiavelli) January 12, 2025

Sure is.

Insane. Scary. And a national security threat. https://t.co/YNo9oHdO7f — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) January 12, 2025

Democrats don't care about national security. Or crime.

Remember, the California legislature -- a Democrat supermajority -- convened for a struggle session on stopping Trump rather than addressing the L.A. wildfires.

“They were detained and then released”



Bro they were inside her house lmao. https://t.co/J5tFNjUcnn — Tony Stark II 🍊 (@Yo_StarkTech) January 12, 2025

Just wow.