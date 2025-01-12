Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records
Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for...
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate...
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare...
HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her...
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT...
Nero Newsom and Elizabeth Warren Earn Community Notes on X for Deceiving the...
Mariachi Madness: We Know It’s Someone’s Birthday but President Trump Needs His Chips...
Slash and Burn: Narcissistic Nero Newsom Refused to Listen to the Wise...
Nothing but Hot Air: Los Angeles Officials Ban Leaf Blowers to Slow the...
The Price of Flame: Early Estimates Put California Wildfire Damage at $150 Billion
VIP
Imagine There's No More 'Imagine'
Nero Newsom Does 37 Minute Podcast Blaming Trump Instead of Leading Battle to...
President Biden Says It's Shameful That Facebook Is Dropping Fact-Checkers

Someone Should Ask Kamala Harris If She Still Wants to Defund the Police After Looters Caught at HER Home

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As looters continue to wreak havoc on the L.A. area already reeling from catastrophic wildfires, it appears no one is safe from the career criminals enabled and encouraged by California Democrats.

Advertisement

Not even Vice President Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

Detained and released. Amazing.

And millions of residents in other blue cities run by Democrats.

We hope so, too.

Sad it took turning L.A. to ash to make it happen, though.

My God.

Absolute chaos.

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She sure is.

Sure is.

Democrats don't care about national security. Or crime.

Remember, the California legislature -- a Democrat supermajority -- convened for a struggle session on stopping Trump rather than addressing the L.A. wildfires.

Just wow.

Tags: CALIFORNIA CRIME KAMALA HARRIS LOOTING LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch)
Sam J.
California Policy DEEP DIVE Shows WHY Dems Are So DESPERATE to Blame Climate Change for Fires and HOOBOY
Sam J.
It's GHANA Backfire! Justine Bateman DROPS the Most Damning Receipt of All RIGHT on Karen Bass's Head
Sam J.
Greg Gutfeld Serves Lincoln Project a Nice REFRESHING Glass of STFU Juice for Praising Trump's Conviction
Sam J.
Biden WH Spending Last Days Trying to Shatter All Economic Gaslighting Records
Doug P.
HA! X MOCKS Petty Kamala Who JUST Proved She's Not Dealing with Her Historic Loss Well, Like At ALL (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sh*t Just Got REAL! What Kash Patel Said About Judge Merchan Should Scare the HELL Out of Him (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement