Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice system

Doug P.  |  1:18 PM on July 19, 2023

A House Ways & Means Committee hearing featuring testimony from IRS whistleblowers alleging that basically the Justice Department ordered officials to look the other way when it comes to evidence that indicate a Biden family corruption scandal. In other words, the Biden family has gotten special treatment. 

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman is saying that Hunter Biden is the victim because of a slap on the wrist he received. 

This is beyond laughable:

Seriously? Also, we can't help but notice that Goldman didn't mention the gun charge against Hunter Biden. Gee, why would that be!?

Totally on-brand for Goldman.

Sometimes the two professions are indistinguishable.

*** 

