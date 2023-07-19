Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice system

A House Ways & Means Committee hearing featuring testimony from IRS whistleblowers alleging that basically the Justice Department ordered officials to look the other way when it comes to evidence that indicate a Biden family corruption scandal. In other words, the Biden family has gotten special treatment.

Meanwhile, Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman is saying that Hunter Biden is the victim because of a slap on the wrist he received.

This is beyond laughable:

Dan Goldman (D-NY): “There is actually no basis to say that this is somehow political interference or a weaponization of the Department of Justice…”



There’s a “two-tiered system of justice against Hunter Biden!” pic.twitter.com/7EOwF369lR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

Seriously? Also, we can't help but notice that Goldman didn't mention the gun charge against Hunter Biden. Gee, why would that be!?

This is golden. Twiddle dee and twiddle dum are just shameful. https://t.co/2H5rl5FqH9 — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) July 19, 2023

Totally on-brand for Goldman.

That guy should be a comedian, not a politician — Floridabreeze🌴 (@FloridaBreezeFL) July 19, 2023

Sometimes the two professions are indistinguishable.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!