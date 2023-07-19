Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official favoritism'

A pair of whistleblowers are testifying before a House committee today, and in his opening statement, ranking Democrat Rep. Jaime Raskin (who seems to have taken it upon himself to serve as a Biden family defense attorney at the hearing) seems to have drawn his conclusion before even hearing any of the testimony:

"There is NO EVIDENCE that Hunter Biden has received ANY KIND of official favoritism in this prosecution for being Joe Biden's son." pic.twitter.com/uM8YQw0rrq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

No evidence? In fairness to Raskin, though, it's hard to see something you refuse to look for.

Except the evidence of your eyes and ears. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) July 19, 2023

Also note how Raskin tried to make it sound as if Hunter Biden's crime was "being Joe Biden's son." Please.

Raskin definitely will not watch Catherine Herridge's interview with whistleblower Joseph Ziegler:

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler tells @CBS_Herridge that he wanted to interview Hunter Biden's adult children, but was told by an Assistant U.S. Attorney that doing so would "get us into hot water."pic.twitter.com/IOGH5tf5zL — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 19, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler tells @CBS_Herridge anytime IRS investigators potentially wanted to ask questions related to President Biden, they were told "That's gonna take too much approvals. We can't ask those questions."pic.twitter.com/aitPxKpyUb — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 19, 2023

“It's a matter of are we treating everyone the same? Are we treating all taxpayers the same?" Hunter Biden whistleblower Joseph Ziegler tells @CBS_Herridge in an exclusive interview. "And in this case, no. I don't think so." pic.twitter.com/OpjKuRDrug — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) July 19, 2023

Nothing to see here (according to Raskin).

