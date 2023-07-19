It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Violent prisoner let out early over COVID fears is person of interest in...
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman deems Hunter Biden the VICTIM of a 2-tiered justice...
Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get...
Sen. Rand Paul explains why he's referred Dr. Fauci to the DOJ (again)
Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is...
Daily Beast is disgusted with GOP for seizing on Democratic antisemitism over Pramila...
'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for...
Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE
Pelosi sets new gaslighting record with brags about Biden & who's 'there for...
Victory! The Louisiana legislature overrides a veto in a win against transgender ideology
Rebekah Jones calls Ron DeSantis an 'unhinged psychopath' while hearing voices in her...
Finally!!! The Biden administration is cutting off funding for the Wuhan Institute of...

Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official favoritism'

Doug P.  |  2:27 PM on July 19, 2023
Screen shot

A pair of whistleblowers are testifying before a House committee today, and in his opening statement, ranking Democrat Rep. Jaime Raskin (who seems to have taken it upon himself to serve as a Biden family defense attorney at the hearing) seems to have drawn his conclusion before even hearing any of the testimony:

No evidence? In fairness to Raskin, though, it's hard to see something you refuse to look for.

Also note how Raskin tried to make it sound as if Hunter Biden's crime was "being Joe Biden's son." Please.

Raskin definitely will not watch Catherine Herridge's interview with whistleblower Joseph Ziegler:

Recommended

'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat
Doug P.

Nothing to see here (according to Raskin).

***

 Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat
Doug P.
Sheryl Crow lets Jason Aldean know that his song condemning left-wing violence is un-American and 'lame'
Sarah D
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced
Twitchy Staff
Kristi Noem thanks Jason Aldean for 'writing a song that America can get behind' — and makes him an offer
Sarah D
CMT can try to CANCEL Jason Aldean but small town America is NOT gonna allow it
ArtistAngie
Roseanne ROASTS Biden with a Hunter tweet that is a MUST SEE
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
'Epic thread' dumps cold water on USA Today's attempt to assign blame for summer heat Doug P.