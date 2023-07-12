Kayleigh McEnany NOT confident Chris Christie's take on the FBI will boost his campaign

Republicans grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray today during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

Wray was hit with many questions about the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ in the last few years, but he found one GOP ally in former New Jersey governor and current Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie:

Chris Christie goes on Fox to defend FBI Director Christopher Wray while House Republicans are grilling Wray him for weaponizing justice on the Hill today:



"What you saw today...was an animated and combative FBI Director who's defending the men and women who work for him every… pic.twitter.com/LrAHwjN81e — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Former Trump press secretary and now Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany is already delivering a eulogy for Christie's campaign for taking that approach:

.@kayleighmcenany on Chris Christie's inexplicable defense of corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray: "Best of luck to Chris Christie with that message in a GOP primary, which has tremendous distrust for the FBI..." pic.twitter.com/Gq8tnp23oj — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) July 12, 2023

It's not as if Christie has a shot at the GOP nomination, but defending what the FBI has become (at a leadership level at least) certainly isn't going to help.

Chris Christie, the conscience of contemporary conservativism https://t.co/qveXHCptgK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

In the Real Clear Politics polling average Christie is currently at about 2.5 percent, so maybe his strategy is "there's nowhere to go but up."

