Rep. Wesley Hunt Exposes FBI Double Standard

Kayleigh McEnany NOT confident Chris Christie's take on the FBI will boost his campaign

Doug P.  |  6:18 PM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Republicans grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray today during a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.

Wray was hit with many questions about the weaponization of the FBI and DOJ in the last few years, but he found one GOP ally in former New Jersey governor and current Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie:

Former Trump press secretary and now Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany is already delivering a eulogy for Christie's campaign for taking that approach:

It's not as if Christie has a shot at the GOP nomination, but defending what the FBI has become (at a leadership level at least) certainly isn't going to help.

In the Real Clear Politics polling average Christie is currently at about 2.5 percent, so maybe his strategy is "there's nowhere to go but up."

