'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admission

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today and Katie Pavlich has spotted another "yikes" moment. That happened when Wray made an admission and then refused to answer a related question:

The FBI director just revealed bank information is turned over to the Bureau "all of the time" without a warrant and won't say if the FBI is purchasing location data of Americans from commercial sources. Yikes. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 12, 2023

Wray also wouldn't say if the FBI is purchasing location data of Americans from commercial sources. You know what that probably means.

Meanwhile, some possible constitutional violations have been spotted.

This is far, far worse than Communist China. Because it's expected from Communist China. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) July 12, 2023

We're starting to expect it from our own government now.

Scary Unconstitutional Filth. — CaptKirkP (@CaptKirkP) July 12, 2023

Meanwhile, what's the update on the pipe bomb investigations? Meh, there really isn't an update:

FBI's Wray dodges on why he's not cooperating w/ Congress' request for information related to the 1/6 pipe bombs investigation: "As you know, this is a very active, ongoing investigation, there are some restrictions on that." pic.twitter.com/au10Q63mYd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023

Shocker.

***

***

