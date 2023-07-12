Rep. Spartz Gets Furious With FBI Director Wray
'Yikes'! Katie Pavlich catches the FBI Director making quite an (unconstitutional?) admission

Doug P.  |  3:11 PM on July 12, 2023
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee today and Katie Pavlich has spotted another "yikes" moment. That happened when Wray made an admission and then refused to answer a related question:

Wray also wouldn't say if the FBI is purchasing location data of Americans from commercial sources. You know what that probably means.

Meanwhile, some possible constitutional violations have been spotted.

We're starting to expect it from our own government now.

Meanwhile, what's the update on the pipe bomb investigations? Meh, there really isn't an update:

