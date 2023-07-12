Matt Gaetz reads FBI Director the Hunter Biden 'shakedown' message (do you believe the response?)

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee.

During the hearing, the subject of a specific WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden was a topic of discussion:





In that message, Hunter told Zhao, “I am sitting here with my father we would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled.” At the time of the message, Joe Biden was a private citizen, having recently served as a two-term vice president. Before that, he served as a U.S. senator from Delaware for decades. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden wrote to Zhao, according to the transcript.

During the Wray hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz read that text to the FBI Director is that amounted to a shakedown attempt on Hunter Biden's part and if the bureau is protecting the Bidens. Here's how Wray responded:

GAETZ: "Are you protecting the Bidens?!"



FBI DIRECTOR CHRIS WRAY: "Absolutely not!" pic.twitter.com/Jp5TZJrRl4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Does anybody believe that the FBI isn't giving any special treatment to the Biden family?

Matt Gaetz enters Hunter Biden smoking-gun WhatsApp message into Congressional record, then EXPOSES FBI Dir Wray about it UNDER OATH during testimony:



"You seem deeply uncurious about it— almost suspiciously uncurious. Are you protecting the Bidens?"pic.twitter.com/VjzZXGcVfJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2023

JUST IN: FBI Director Wray gets visibly upset after Matt Gaetz calls him out to his face for protecting the Biden crime family by reading a WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to a Chinese official.



Gaetz: “You seem deeply uncurious about it, don't you? Almost suspiciously… pic.twitter.com/nuw4xfVaHt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 12, 2023

"Deeply uncurious" does seem to nicely sum up the FBI leadership's attitude when it comes to corruption allegations about the Biden family.

***

