Nina Turner may not understand how inflation works, but that's not stopping her...
Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and...
FBI Director Wray Sweats When Asked About Federal Agents on January 6th
Christina Pushaw asks an important question: What makes a RINO?
Ben Collins is incensed that 'country club weirdo' Jonathan Chait would suggest that...
Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point
Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or...
Matt Taibbi's 'Missouri v. Biden edition' of Twitter Files sheds more light on...
FBI Director Wray Gets Confronted For Censoring Conservatives
WH's BS about wages & inflation gets the Community Notes nuking it was...
Disturbing blast from not-so-recent past could definitely explain Rolling Stone's war on S...
Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run...
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he...
Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have...

Matt Gaetz reads FBI Director the Hunter Biden 'shakedown' message (do you believe the response?)

Doug P.  |  12:49 PM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying today before the House Judiciary Committee. 

During the hearing, the subject of a specific WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden was a topic of discussion: 


In that message, Hunter told Zhao, “I am sitting here with my father we would like to understand why the commitment has not been fulfilled.”

At the time of the message, Joe Biden was a private citizen, having recently served as a two-term vice president. Before that, he served as a U.S. senator from Delaware for decades.

“Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden wrote to Zhao, according to the transcript.

During the Wray hearing, Rep. Matt Gaetz read that text to the FBI Director is that amounted to a shakedown attempt on Hunter Biden's part and if the bureau is protecting the Bidens. Here's how Wray responded:

Does anybody believe that the FBI isn't giving any special treatment to the Biden family?

Recommended

Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST
justmindy

"Deeply uncurious" does seem to nicely sum up the FBI leadership's attitude when it comes to corruption allegations about the Biden family.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST
justmindy
Dylan 'Destroyer of Brands' Mulvaney has FLED the U.S. to feel 'safe' and heal with alpacas
justmindy
Ben Collins is incensed that 'country club weirdo' Jonathan Chait would suggest that he's a bit of a hack
Sarah D
FBI Director Wray Sweats When Asked About Federal Agents on January 6th
Twitchy Staff
Megyn Kelly's updated assessment of Kamala Harris is hilariously (and brutally) on-point
Doug P.
Disturbing blast from not-so-recent past could definitely explain Rolling Stone's war on Sound of Freedom
Sarah D

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Lefty activist Dr. Bria Peacock demands hospital staff know her on sight or else it's RACIST justmindy