CNN Digs Up Bill Kristol’s Endorsement Video for Pete Hegseth

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

This editor has said before that he wonders what has happened to CNN's Andy Kaczynski, aka KFILE. The whole reason CNN brought him on staff is that he had shown a talent for digging up old dirt on candidate Donald Trump. And for the most part, he's been drinking from the CNN water cooler and targeting conservatives exclusively. Until recently, that is. Lately, he's dug up some embarrassing footage of progressives.

You could say he's outing a Republican here, but we're talking about Never Trumper Bill Kristol. Kaczynski found Kristol's endorsement video for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth:

 Bill Kristol made an endorsement video for Hegseth when he ran for Minnesota Senate.https://t.co/7HzDfbsKkc

Let's check in with Kristol and see what he's had to say about Hegseth since Trump picked him:

Kristol seems to have thought that Hegseth was qualified to be a senator.

So The Bulwark crew thinks Hegseth is an unqualified Christian nationalist now?

Us too.

Kristol didn't know at the time the significance of all of Hegseth's tattoos, which The Bulwark article he links to examines in great detail.

Is someone who says things like that, and who covers his body in the symbols that Hegseth does, likely to prevent Trump from using the military against Americans, as the president-elect has publicly stated he intends to do?

In American Crusade, Hegseth offers this mot: “Welcome to the Warring Twenties!” Does that sound like the wit of a man whose mind is set on restraining the president’s martial impulses?

Fortunately for us, Hegseth has printed warnings all over his body. Let’s hope that Republicans in the Senate heed those signs.

We guess Kristol hadn't seen Hegseth shirtless before he shot that endorsement video.

***

