CNN Digs Up Bill Kristol’s Endorsement Video for Pete Hegseth

This editor has said before that he wonders what has happened to CNN's Andy Kaczynski, aka KFILE. The whole reason CNN brought him on staff is that he had shown a talent for digging up old dirt on candidate Donald Trump. And for the most part, he's been drinking from the CNN water cooler and targeting conservatives exclusively. Until recently, that is. Lately, he's dug up some embarrassing footage of progressives.

Advertisement

You could say he's outing a Republican here, but we're talking about Never Trumper Bill Kristol. Kaczynski found Kristol's endorsement video for Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth:

Bill Kristol made an endorsement video for Hegseth when he ran for Minnesota Senate.https://t.co/7HzDfbsKkc

— Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) November 13, 2024

Let's check in with Kristol and see what he's had to say about Hegseth since Trump picked him:

“There’s zero chance Roger Wicker thinks Hegseth a defensible selection. Nor do Tom Cotton or Dan Sullivan. Will they say that publicly? It will be easier if there’s thorough research into Hegseth’s background and marshaling of evidence for his unfitness.” https://t.co/Vuy87kFp9H — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2024

“The story that emerges from Hegseth’s sleeve provides a veritable checklist of today’s Christian nationalist folklore…Is Hegseth likely to prevent Trump from using the military against Americans, as the president-elect has stated he intends to do?” https://t.co/yKdgkD2Upm — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 14, 2024

Dear President Trump and Elon Musk,



Palantir is on Team Trump!!!



We’ll even pretend Pete Hegseth is qualified to be SecDef. Please, please, please…be nice to us over the next four years.



Sincerely,



Your corporate allies who really do want to Make America Great Again https://t.co/UinL8Xu5No — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 14, 2024

Kristol seems to have thought that Hegseth was qualified to be a senator.

THIS IS WHY WE WERE FROM THE START NEVER TRUMP. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 13, 2024

So The Bulwark crew thinks Hegseth is an unqualified Christian nationalist now?

Are you telling me Bill Kristol is a disingenuous hack? I'm shocked!! — Kyle🎸🎵🎤 (@kylemusicatx) November 14, 2024

Here's an easy one for @DefiantLs 🤣 — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) November 14, 2024

This is why I love X. — Alpharabius (@Alpharabius870) November 14, 2024

That is brutal. — Comrade O’Brien (@HipsterDoofus64) November 14, 2024

I like the new @KFILE now. He is unleashed. He finds files for everyone now. 😝 — Mak Sinjou (@MarcJ2327) November 14, 2024

Us too.

Hahahahahaha. Bill has held each and every position on everything. — Ollie Llama (@texasollie) November 13, 2024

Incredible find!



Play that at the Senate confirmation! — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) November 13, 2024

He's bad now though! 😂 — Publius1787 (@Publius1787179) November 13, 2024

Kristol is a hack. And this proves it. He should be ignored by Democrats and Republicans. Truly irrelevant in today’s politics. — Bonnie O (@bloc1264) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

I wonder what old Bill thinks now? Pete is going to fix what Obama and the left broke in our Defense Department. He has the knowledge and tools to do it. — Peter (@Peter_Joseph_Sr) November 13, 2024

Kristol didn't know at the time the significance of all of Hegseth's tattoos, which The Bulwark article he links to examines in great detail.

Is someone who says things like that, and who covers his body in the symbols that Hegseth does, likely to prevent Trump from using the military against Americans, as the president-elect has publicly stated he intends to do? In American Crusade, Hegseth offers this mot: “Welcome to the Warring Twenties!” Does that sound like the wit of a man whose mind is set on restraining the president’s martial impulses? Fortunately for us, Hegseth has printed warnings all over his body. Let’s hope that Republicans in the Senate heed those signs.

We guess Kristol hadn't seen Hegseth shirtless before he shot that endorsement video.

***