VIP
Democrats: The Embodiment of 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does'
Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tw...
University of Pittsburgh Delays Creation of Antisemitism Committee Despite Attacks on Jewi...
Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After...
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen...
Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary
VIP
Actually, CNN, Bringing Back Brian 'The Potato' Stelter Won't Save Your Floundering Networ...
RIP Your Mentions: Matt Gertz of MMFA Realizes He's in for a Wild...
Sen. John Fetterman Calls Trump’s Nominations ‘God-Tier-Level Trolling
Smells Like RETRIBUTION to Us! After Polymarket Predicted Trump Win, FBI Raids Home...
Bucks County Democratic Officials Decide to Count Illegal Ballots and Admit They Don't...
Don't Let the Door Hit Ya! Eva Longoria Has Moved Family Out of...
AP, Decision Desk HQ Call PA Senate Race, but Dems Are Still Trying...
Florida AG Ashely Moody Is Going to Make Sure FEMA Answers for Discriminating...

It's Fine When Obama Does It, But It's a Problem When Trump Does It

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on November 14, 2024
Twitter

As the Left is currently losing its mind over the announcement of RFK, Jr. heading the HHS, sleuths on Twitter are finding some very interesting information. When Obama did it, it was just fine. Obviously.

Advertisement

After Covid, this should be a welcome announcement.

The internet never forgets. It was fine when Obama did it. Back then, it was celebrated as he was thinking outside the box.

Suddenly, it's the Right who cares about health and healing our bodies.

Recommended

Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Republicans thank you, kindly. 

Gladly.

Also, why European countries don't have all of these things in their foods.

The Left likely doesn't want to remember it.

It's not actually anti-vax to question why babies receive so many vaccines when their bodies are days or months old.

Advertisement

Basically, they are just hypocrites.

Isn't that something.

It's a wild ride.

They refused to toe the party line.

Some of them see the writing on the walls.

Tags: HHS OBAMA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead
Amy Curtis
Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tweet
Grateful Calvin
WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS
Sam J.
Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After Kamala's Loss
Warren Squire
Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary
justmindy
Bucks County Democratic Officials Decide to Count Illegal Ballots and Admit They Don't Care it's Illegal
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement