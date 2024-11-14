It's Fine When Obama Does It, But It's a Problem When Trump Does It

As the Left is currently losing its mind over the announcement of RFK, Jr. heading the HHS, sleuths on Twitter are finding some very interesting information. When Obama did it, it was just fine. Obviously.

I am thrilled to announce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2024

After Covid, this should be a welcome announcement.

RFK Jr. Was a star to the Hollywood left (especially the anti-vax Hollywood left, a demo we haven't talked much about over the past 4 years), and appeared regularly on MSNBC and The Daily Show.



He's basically just another Donald Trump they built up, and are now screaming that… https://t.co/HePU8vWKIi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 14, 2024

The internet never forgets. It was fine when Obama did it. Back then, it was celebrated as he was thinking outside the box.

2008: Obama is strongly considering RFK to run EPA



2024: RFK to run HHS



total realignment https://t.co/YBQgkB0ZDI pic.twitter.com/oKrOUHxGU8 — Will Manidis (@WillManidis) November 14, 2024

Suddenly, it's the Right who cares about health and healing our bodies.

it’s insane that health/organic food and natural medicine went from a left wing thing to a right wing cause in 5 years



what a huge self own to cede this ground — Will Manidis (@WillManidis) November 14, 2024

Republicans thank you, kindly.

The left can have their lab grown meats and nut milk — Megan Nyvold (@MeganNyvold) November 14, 2024

Gladly.

If you have ever looked for cream without additives, it radicalizes you. — Mage Shrugged 💃💙 (@MageShrugged) November 14, 2024

Also, why European countries don't have all of these things in their foods.

The Left likely doesn't want to remember it.

I don't think antivax conspiracies can really be considered as "pro health" positions — Clayton Thorrez (@cthorrez) November 14, 2024

It's not actually anti-vax to question why babies receive so many vaccines when their bodies are days or months old.

Tulsi was a star too and they f@cked that up too. Seems to be a common theme, pushing good people away. — gosuprime (@gosuprime022) November 14, 2024

Basically, they are just hypocrites.

The Narrative is having a hard time keeping up--you need a roster to keep track of who wears a white hat and who wears a black hat... — Forbes Tuttle (@ForbesTutt10128) November 14, 2024

Isn't that something.

Funny how there's always receipts... — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) November 14, 2024

In 2006, the Left loves RFK Jr. and Hannity would berate him. What a different world. — Roxy Doodle (@Roxythedoodle) November 14, 2024

It's a wild ride.

RFK Jr, Elon and Vivek are now all class traders for the establishment! — DP (@ITYS5983) November 14, 2024

They refused to toe the party line.

AOC removing the pronouns from her bio is a hell of a vibe shift. — skooks (@skooookum) November 14, 2024

Some of them see the writing on the walls.