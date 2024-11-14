Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’

We've been keeping an eye on President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general. There have been a lot of freakouts — NBC News' Ken Dilanian says insiders are "horrified" by the "mind-boggling" pick — and not all Republican senators are on board with the choice. Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech on Thursday called Gaetz an abhorrent "sex trafficking drug addicted piece of s**t" who has "less principles than your average fentanyl addicted hobo."

Advertisement

So we thought it might be worth checking in with someone a little more level-headed; law professor Jonathan Turley calls Gaetz "the 100,000-volt option" if Trump is trying to defibrillate the Justice Department.

If Trump wanted to defibrillate the Justice Department, the Matt Gaetz nomination is the 100,000-volt option. The President-elect clearly wants an outsider without cultural or professional ties to DOJ. However, securing confirmation will be a monumental challenge... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2024

...The nomination may have a curious effect on the nomination fights. It will likely draw fire and resources from other nominees. Indeed, other nominees may appear less controversial by comparison. However, it will also serve as a rallying point for a party left in disarray... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2024

...The President-elect has a legitimate grievance with the Justice Department and a mistrust in the ability of that department to reform itself. Gaetz nomination strips away the surge protectors and pads to deliver a shock to the system... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2024

...Yet, for even some critics of DOJ, the line between defibrillation and incineration remains a question of voltage. Just a day after the announcement, this is shaping up as one of the most intense confirmation fights in congressional history. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 14, 2024

To repeat it for Dilanian, the president-elect "has a legitimate grievance with the Justice Department," and so does Gaetz.

What I’m hearing privately from a few key GOP senators: yes, they’d prefer to not have a messy fight over Gaetz. Not their favorite. But they also don’t have a lot of energy for pushing back. Trump runs the show, they say. If Gaetz can reassure them, they’re open to backing him. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 14, 2024

The reason Democrats are so concerned Trump will "weaponize" the Justice Department is because they set the precedent.

Even if they can’t get him through confirmation, the mere thought of Gaetz becoming AG may prompt many DOJ employees to quit, specifically the ones you want to quit. — Cyrus Zachary Taylor (@CyrusZachTaylor) November 14, 2024

I didn't like this choice at first but now I'm seeing method to the madness. — Nopilled (@Nopilled16622) November 14, 2024

The public will be grounded but the corrupt DOJ Officials should be concerned while playing in that puddle. Anyone that votes against Gaetz is really voting against reform at the DOJ. — FREEDOM2024Jams@buildamericaup (@Jamsbuildameri1) November 14, 2024

Perhaps you could enlighten us further by reviewing the performance of the DOJ over the past eight years and pointing out those features that indicate it should not be incinerated. — JulianW (@mettjw) November 14, 2024

Go bold or go home. — Frank James (@FrankJa67042302) November 14, 2024

There are much better candidates for AG than Gaetz. I think Trump knows that. This feels like a mega distraction - the ‘drawing fire from others’ looks like an underlying agenda.



Quite brilliant - actually — Denise Harrison (@DeniseHarr42740) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

Seems that Trump and Gaetz picked this hill for battle. — Joda_H 518 (@fl_Joe_) November 14, 2024

He will get confirmed Jonathan. Save this post.... — TampaYankee (@Yankee2Tampa) November 14, 2024

Saving America is a fight worth having. — Keith Dorschner (@keith_dorschner) November 14, 2024

People voted for change and to shake things up. Trump is delivering. — Boomer Pilot (@BQuegan) November 14, 2024

Is Gaetz too big a shock to the system for the RINOs in the Senate? Plenty of people are suggesting Trump will adjourn both houses of Congress and make Gaetz a recess appointment.

I agree with your analysis. To accomplish the task you mentioned, I would’ve picked someone like @marklevinshow, but you might be right that this selection may be to draw fire from some of the others. There’s a chess game going on here. — Patrick Muldowney (@PMuldowneyesq) November 14, 2024

***