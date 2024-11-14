You Went Full Geraldo. Never Go Full Geraldo! Harry Sisson's Epic Shirtless Fail
NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Matt Gaetz Nomination Is ‘Mind Boggling’
Ricky Gervais Announces That He's NOT Leaving X
VIP
Democrats: The Embodiment of 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does'
Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tw...
It's Fine When Obama Does It, But It's a Problem When Trump Does...
University of Pittsburgh Delays Creation of Antisemitism Committee Despite Attacks on Jewi...
Legacy Death Spiral: CNN & MSNBC Grapple With Losing Younger Democrat Viewers After...
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen...
Trump Continues to Upend DC with His Pick for HHS Secretary
VIP
Actually, CNN, Bringing Back Brian 'The Potato' Stelter Won't Save Your Floundering Networ...
RIP Your Mentions: Matt Gertz of MMFA Realizes He's in for a Wild...
Sen. John Fetterman Calls Trump’s Nominations ‘God-Tier-Level Trolling
Smells Like RETRIBUTION to Us! After Polymarket Predicted Trump Win, FBI Raids Home...

Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Bonnie Cash/Pool via AP

We've been keeping an eye on President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general. There have been a lot of freakouts — NBC News' Ken Dilanian says insiders are "horrified" by the "mind-boggling" pick — and not all Republican senators are on board with the choice. Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech on Thursday called Gaetz an abhorrent "sex trafficking drug addicted piece of s**t" who has "less principles than your average fentanyl addicted hobo."

Advertisement

So we thought it might be worth checking in with someone a little more level-headed; law professor Jonathan Turley calls Gaetz "the 100,000-volt option" if Trump is trying to defibrillate the Justice Department.

Recommended

You Went Full Geraldo. Never Go Full Geraldo! Harry Sisson's Epic Shirtless Fail
Eric V.
Advertisement

To repeat it for Dilanian, the president-elect "has a legitimate grievance with the Justice Department," and so does Gaetz.

The reason Democrats are so concerned Trump will "weaponize" the Justice Department is because they set the precedent.

Advertisement

Is Gaetz too big a shock to the system for the RINOs in the Senate? Plenty of people are suggesting Trump will adjourn both houses of Congress and make Gaetz a recess appointment.

***

Tags: ATTORNEY GENERAL DONALD TRUMP MATT GAETZ JONATHAN TURLEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Went Full Geraldo. Never Go Full Geraldo! Harry Sisson's Epic Shirtless Fail
Eric V.
It's Fine When Obama Does It, But It's a Problem When Trump Does It
justmindy
Ricky Gervais Announces That He's NOT Leaving X
Brett T.
Brian Stelter Tries Throwing Shade at Pete Hegseth's Cabinet Appointment, Trips Over Jen Psaki Instead
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Can It Be?! What Is Dan Bongino TRYING to Tell Us With These 4 STRAIGHT-FIRE Words All IN CAPS
Sam J.
Make Orwell Fiction Again: U.K. Police Investigate Telegraph Journalist Over a Year-Old Tweet
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Went Full Geraldo. Never Go Full Geraldo! Harry Sisson's Epic Shirtless Fail Eric V.
Advertisement