NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Matt Gaetz Nomination Is ‘Mind Boggling’

We have mixed feelings about President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general, but as we've said before, it seems to be triggering all the right people. NBC News' Fusion Ken Dilanaian reports that people are "horrified" and call this the worst nomination in American history. Dilanian is a chore to listen to, but if you stick it out until the end, he says that people are afraid that Gaetz would weaponize the Justice Department, which is without precedent in his opinion — it just didn't happen under Joe Biden.

NBCIA's @KenDilanianNBC freaks out about Matt Gaetz: "People are absolutely horrified & that’s not an exaggeration ... it's mind boggling" pic.twitter.com/lDnTxHH2Qe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 14, 2024

I hope he's terrified. He should be. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 14, 2024

Well...normal people have been horrified for a long time at how the communists have tried to destroy our country.



It's payback time. — Implicit Truths (@CrayCrayBlocker) November 14, 2024

It's war.

When the enemy disapproves of your generals, you chose wisely. — Phil of Ockham (@PhilsRazor) November 14, 2024

Do they not understand that's the point? — DBG8492 (@dbg8492) November 14, 2024

The fact that the NBC talking heads are exploding means this was the right pick. — IndianaJohn (@jwwilsonjr) November 14, 2024

Dilanian brings up 9/11 and adds that the attorney general is a very important national security job — after we've had Merrick Garland's Justice Department going after parents at school board meetings while Chinese spy balloons float across the country.

More of this fear mongering that cost Dems the election — Matthew Battle (@librab103) November 14, 2024

Calm down Ken! We have been horrified watching Mayorkas destroy the border and telling us the “border is secure”! Meanwhile the media ignored what was happening and it was mind boggling that you guys didn’t bury this administration for lying to the American public! Sit this out. — CYNDI 💌 (@CYNDI_ROSE__) November 14, 2024

If I was “horrified” by my new boss, I guess I’d be out quietly looking for a new job. On the other hand, if I said I was “horrified” by my new boss because I am an adult with the emotional maturity of a 13-year old girl, I’d just throw a temper tantrum and stick around. — Paul Graham (@PaulGraham11980) November 14, 2024

Gaetz's Senate confirmation is not guaranteed, although he has resigned his seat in the House in anticipation of getting the job.

If these people really cared about stopping Matt Gaetz, they’d all shut up about it because they are the very reason he was appointed.



But their egos won’t let them. https://t.co/axbhCBCOmU — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 14, 2024

