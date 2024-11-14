Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’
NBC’s Ken Dilanian Says Matt Gaetz Nomination Is ‘Mind Boggling’

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on November 14, 2024
Townhall Media

We have mixed feelings about President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general, but as we've said before, it seems to be triggering all the right people. NBC News' Fusion Ken Dilanaian reports that people are "horrified" and call this the worst nomination in American history. Dilanian is a chore to listen to, but if you stick it out until the end, he says that people are afraid that Gaetz would weaponize the Justice Department, which is without precedent in his opinion — it just didn't happen under Joe Biden.

Dilanian brings up 9/11 and adds that the attorney general is a very important national security job — after we've had Merrick Garland's Justice Department going after parents at school board meetings while Chinese spy balloons float across the country.

Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’
Brett T.
Gaetz's Senate confirmation is not guaranteed, although he has resigned his seat in the House in anticipation of getting the job.

