You Went Full Geraldo. Never Go Full Geraldo! Harry Sisson's Epic Shirtless Fail

Democrats have a problem with men. They seemed absolutely flummoxed that after years of calling us toxic, misogynists, nazis, among other mean, nasty things, that men just didn't turn out to vote for them.

It's not as if they didn't try to win men back. They sent Tim Walz into the woods with a shotgun he didn't quite know how to load. An everyday, cool dude, out hunting with the boys would bring men flocking back to the Democrats. Right?

Wrong!

Then they tried to sell nanny knocker upper, and accused date slapper Doug Emhoff as the new standard of masculinity.

Fail!

Men as a voting block did not come back and the Democrats lost the 2024 election in historic fashion. They've been reeling since. What will the left do going forward?

Tic-Tok 'Influencer' Harry Sisson has a plan. The self-proclaimed 'White Dude for Harris' isn't giving up. He's going to fight. We're not sure who he's fighting, or what he's fighting about, but he wants to fight nonetheless.

He's putting time in at the gym to get ready.

Just did a 45 minute bike ride and I’m about to lift. I’m really more motivated than ever to fight against Trump and MAGA. We rebuild and come back better than ever! I hope you’ll join me. pic.twitter.com/0np8VzOMWe — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 14, 2024

Somewhere, out there, David Hogg is feeling better about his physique.

Why are you working out with no clothes on — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) November 14, 2024

We honestly have no idea. The kid looks like a twenty-something Anthony Weiner for goodness sake. He went full Geraldo and you should never go full Geraldo! What was he thinking?

We also want to assure you that we care about you, our Twitchy readers. So we will not be adding Geraldo/Weiner pictures. Besides, Harry has provided more than enough cringe for one day.

This is so cringe 😬 I hope your dad pulls out his phone at Thanksgiving and shows this tweet to the whole family as he makes gay jokes about you. — ALF IS A SAVAGE (@Thomass24287361) November 14, 2024

We'd wait until after dinner. We wouldn't want anyone to lose their appetite.

We all know there wasn’t a seat on the bike 🤣🤣🤣 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) November 14, 2024

X users provided plenty of examples of what Harry's bike might look like. While it wouldn't be appropriate for us to share them here you might find a quick scroll quite amusing.

We did.

Dude, put your shirt back on. We all know you’re built like a nine year old. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) November 14, 2024

That's pretty insulting to nine-year-olds if you ask us.

We highly doubt that will happen but, you never know, if he works hard he may eventually become as masculine as some of those shaved-headed, blue bracelet-wearing, sex-strike chicks we keep seeing.

Don’t be a @GeraldoRivera wannabe. Put your shirt on & stop acting tough. — Mrz 👩🏼‍🎤Mazz (@mrzmazz) November 14, 2024

This is America. Harry can fight, resist, and even ride a seatless bike to his heart's content.

Just keep your shirt on and never, ever, go Full Geraldo.