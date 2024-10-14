Ace Pheasant Hunter Tim Walz Confused and Frustrated That Men Continue to Support Trump and Vance

Due to the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is doing lousy when it comes to men of any demographic, they recently decided to have Tim Walz go on a "man-focused media blitz." That is failing to resonate because it's as phony as everything else the Harris campaign does.

Yesterday's attempt to woo males involved Walz going pheasant hunting while accompanied by a lot of social media influencers, just like every guy does!

The problem for Harris and Walz is that people can pick up on inauthenticity, and this just reeks of it:

TAMPON TIM GOES "HUNTING":



"I'm gonna grab a Diet Mt. Dew if we got one. I'm gonna pound one down." pic.twitter.com/SwCceQBLFj — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2024

Here's another angle of Tim Walz fumbling around with his gun during his pheasant "hunting" photo op.



Tampon has absolutely no idea what he's doing. pic.twitter.com/EKj7Pp3EZN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 12, 2024

That gear looks on the new side. We almost expected to see a price tag hanging from the sleeve.

Walz's attempts to convince men to board the Harris campaign train are going nowhere, and Tim decided to voice that frustration while pointing out that he can shoot pheasant better than his opponents:

Tampon Tim just can't figure out why male voters prefer President Trump and JD Vance over him and Kamala: "I refuse to admit that that's real."



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/8XKlDXaR3Z — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

It's worth noting that Walz shot the same number of pheasants yesterday as Trump and Vance: Zero.

Tim Walz says he's confused why young male voters support Trump.pic.twitter.com/C9dMx08S3q — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 14, 2024

It's a total mystery, right Tim?

Well, there obviously needs to be a shooting competition between Walz and @JDVance — Pam D (@soirchick) October 14, 2024

Hey, that's a great idea!

Reminiscent of “why am I not ahead by 50 points,” from Hillary in 2016. https://t.co/m9e3BHUGi9 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 14, 2024

Bingo! We knew that sounded familiar.