'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston...
Is the Democratic Party Eyeing a Witchy Switcheroo this Halloween Season?
The Bed Is Made: Scott Jennings NAILS the Exact Reason Harris-Walz Don't Connect...
Who McDonald’s Cashier Confuses Bill Clinton With Says SO Much About Both Men...
‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
LET'S GOOOOO! MSNBC's Steve Kornacki Breaking Down Kamala Harris’s Decline In Popularity I...
PEARL CLUTCHING: The Hill Wonders Where Women Will Get 'Healthcare' If Planned Parenthood'...
Democrats Humiliate Themselves on Cable News: Republicans Take Control!
Bro, Take the L! Mark Hamill Just Accidentally Campaigned FOR Trump/Vance and LOL...
VIP
Time Again to Play 'Media Headline vs. What's in the Actual Story'
VIP
Tim Walz, You Do NOT Get to Call Yourself a 'Girl Dad' When...
Did Kamala Harris Commit Plagiarism? Chris Rufo Has the Receipts and JD Vance...
WHOA! Bill Clinton Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD About Laken Riley and...
Sit. DOWN! Rashida Tlaib DRAGGED for Defending 'Jihadist Pals' In Hate-Filled Post Attacki...

Ace Pheasant Hunter Tim Walz Confused and Frustrated That Men Continue to Support Trump and Vance

Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on October 14, 2024

Due to the fact that the Kamala Harris campaign is doing lousy when it comes to men of any demographic, they recently decided to have Tim Walz go on a "man-focused media blitz." That is failing to resonate because it's as phony as everything else the Harris campaign does.

Advertisement

Yesterday's attempt to woo males involved Walz going pheasant hunting while accompanied by a lot of social media influencers, just like every guy does!

The problem for Harris and Walz is that people can pick up on inauthenticity, and this just reeks of it:

That gear looks on the new side. We almost expected to see a price tag hanging from the sleeve.

Walz's attempts to convince men to board the Harris campaign train are going nowhere, and Tim decided to voice that frustration while pointing out that he can shoot pheasant better than his opponents: 

Recommended

‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

It's worth noting that Walz shot the same number of pheasants yesterday as Trump and Vance: Zero.

It's a total mystery, right Tim?

Hey, that's a great idea!

Bingo! We knew that sounded familiar.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities?
Aaron Walker
The Bed Is Made: Scott Jennings NAILS the Exact Reason Harris-Walz Don't Connect With Men
Grateful Calvin
'If You Vote Trump, He Can't Stand You': Megyn Kelly SHAMES Bryan Cranston for His Terminal Case of TDS
Amy Curtis
Is the Democratic Party Eyeing a Witchy Switcheroo this Halloween Season?
Warren Squire
CO Mgmt Company Sets Record STRAIGHT on Gangs (Illegals) Taking Over Rental Properties in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Magic Bullets:’ Did the New York Times Publish Forged Evidence of Israeli Atrocities? Aaron Walker
Advertisement