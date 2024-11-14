Ricky Gervais Announces That He's NOT Leaving X

Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 14, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

We've lost a lot of (inconsequential) voices since the election. Bette Midler, Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Jennifer Rubin, and others have all announced their departures from X. Eva Longoria has even left the country for real And nothing of value was lost. Even during the Biden administration, liberals have been saying X is a platform for Nazis (and yet they remained). But apparently, Donald Trump's reelection was the last straw, and now they're all pulling up stakes and taking their talents to loser platforms like Bluesky and Threads.

We're happy to say that Ricky Gervais has announced that he's not leaving X (or Twitter, as he says he'll always call it).

Back in 2021, Gervais called the Twitter environment "scary":

We'd like to think that X is a lot fairer and more balanced these days, thanks to its purchase by Elon Musk, who still believes in free speech.

Jonathan Turley Calls Matt Gaetz Nomination the ‘100,000-Volt Option’
Brett T.
Do it. Do you have to be an American citizen?

This editor doesn't even remember if he has a Threads account. Probably not.

Bluesky is more for the boxed-wine crowd.

They'll all be back because they'll have important thoughts about the Trump administration that they need to make public — somewhere where people will actually see them.

Let's start a Twitter campaign to get Gervais to host the Oscars again. Those celebrities really need another dressing down.

***

