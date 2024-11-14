Ricky Gervais Announces That He's NOT Leaving X

We've lost a lot of (inconsequential) voices since the election. Bette Midler, Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Jennifer Rubin, and others have all announced their departures from X. Eva Longoria has even left the country for real And nothing of value was lost. Even during the Biden administration, liberals have been saying X is a platform for Nazis (and yet they remained). But apparently, Donald Trump's reelection was the last straw, and now they're all pulling up stakes and taking their talents to loser platforms like Bluesky and Threads.

We're happy to say that Ricky Gervais has announced that he's not leaving X (or Twitter, as he says he'll always call it).

I’m not leaving here by the way. I’m on Facebook, Instagram, Bluesky & Threads now, but I’ll always be a Twitter guy. (Never calling it X 😂) Cheers! pic.twitter.com/dRjyBPdwbM — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 14, 2024

Back in 2021, Gervais called the Twitter environment "scary":

Twitter seems to be gangs of people trying to 'out-extreme' one another. Attempting to be fair and balanced these days, and trying to see 'both sides', simply means you're hated by 'both sides' for not totally agreeing with them. Even asking a question is seen as a threat. Scary. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 30, 2021

We'd like to think that X is a lot fairer and more balanced these days, thanks to its purchase by Elon Musk, who still believes in free speech.

You can call 𝕏 whatever you want Ricky Gervais, that’s called free speech.



And only 𝕏 supports it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 14, 2024

Stop deadnaming. It's X now. 😂 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) November 14, 2024

Wish they would choose you for speaker of the house 😂 — CR (@ClintonReedy) November 14, 2024

Do it. Do you have to be an American citizen?

Well done for not being a sensitive snowflake. You’re very welcome here 🇬🇧 — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 14, 2024

Thanks for not being a celebrity douche. Been watching and listening to you for over 20 years. — Marek Zee (@MarekZee) November 14, 2024

Good for you! The whole reason these people are leaving is because X is letting people they disagree with speak. It's pathetic. — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) November 14, 2024

This editor doesn't even remember if he has a Threads account. Probably not.

Glad to keep at least some good company. — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) November 14, 2024

All the vodka drinkers are on Twitter — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) November 14, 2024

Bluesky is more for the boxed-wine crowd.

To leftists who don't faint when they're disagreed with. Cheers to you! — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 14, 2024

Because you sir are not a pussy — Kurt M (@kurtismarsh) November 14, 2024

You could leave here and go to lunch and you would still be gone longer than most of the people promising to leave.

Don Lemon is making a week of it. — Spock The Ripper (More Equal Animals) (@CrimsonPKing) November 14, 2024

They'll all be back because they'll have important thoughts about the Trump administration that they need to make public — somewhere where people will actually see them.

Correct approach. Thanks for all the laughs at both sides of the aisle. — ABcync (@Abcync) November 14, 2024

Let's start a Twitter campaign to get Gervais to host the Oscars again. Those celebrities really need another dressing down.

