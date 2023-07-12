Rep. Chip Roy asks the most important question about military's 'woke' priorities
FBI says it's a disservice to suggest they had anything to do with January 6

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on July 12, 2023
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

As you know, FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday and taking a lot of heat from Republicans. 

Wray sidestepped the question of whether the FBI had agents embedded in the crowd on January 6, but the FBI was offended enough by the suggestion they had anything to do with the violence that they put out a statement with Wray's non-answer in tweet form:

We've seen the handiwork of some of the FBI's "brave and hardworking" workforce, so forgive us for having our suspicions.

Doug P.

Why wouldn't the FBI have some of its brave and hardworking workforce embedded in the crowd?

Whatever the FBI was going for by putting out that tweet, it didn't work, because every single reply shows how little credibility the FBI has left among the people. No one believes Wray. Why is he still there?

***

