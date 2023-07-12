FBI says it's a disservice to suggest they had anything to do with January 6

As you know, FBI Director Christopher Wray is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday and taking a lot of heat from Republicans.

FBI Director Chris Wray refuses to answer whether or not the FBI had "confidential human sources" in the crowd on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/OUJA73rk2N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 12, 2023

Wray sidestepped the question of whether the FBI had agents embedded in the crowd on January 6, but the FBI was offended enough by the suggestion they had anything to do with the violence that they put out a statement with Wray's non-answer in tweet form:

Before the House Judiciary Committee, #FBI Director Wray asserted that any accusation that the Bureau was involved in orchestrating the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, is a disservice to the efforts of the FBI's brave and hardworking workforce. pic.twitter.com/B8OT74rva8 — FBI (@FBI) July 12, 2023

We've seen the handiwork of some of the FBI's "brave and hardworking" workforce, so forgive us for having our suspicions.

The FBI is a disservice to the efforts of a hardworking workforce. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) July 12, 2023

The FBI either needs to be heavily reformed or just abolished outright. — Vis 🇺🇸 (@NamelessVisage) July 12, 2023

This won’t age well. 😅 — Wise Squirrel (@WiseSquirrel_) July 12, 2023

They aren’t even denying it.

They’re just saying it makes us look bad. — Dr Frensor BfD/ADhD (@drfrensor) July 12, 2023

Why wouldn't the FBI have some of its brave and hardworking workforce embedded in the crowd?

Why won't he answer the direct question about how many FBI assets were embedded in the crowd that day? What was their purpose? How did @FBI know to be there in advance, and to have other agencies' tactical units and Army special forces on site, 'seconded' to @FBI that day? — Steve Baker - TPC (@TPC4USA) July 12, 2023

Seems you have a public relations problem…..no one in this comment section believes you. You have covered for Hunter Biden and given sweetheart deals when any of the rest of us would be in jail. — Memill (@Memill71) July 12, 2023

I'm sure this will age well. — 𝕄atteo (@hairtoucher) July 12, 2023

The people deserve full transparency and order within the FBI.

Everyone currently employed there needs to be relieved of their duties and accountability applied.

The only way forward. — Michael Patterson (@a1ways_green) July 12, 2023

That’s not a denial. — Fernando Solorzano (@BlueBloodNicoya) July 12, 2023

Then why were there feds, undercover, in the crowd that day? — Jonathan Thornton (@realjonathanT) July 12, 2023

How is Gretchen Whitmer since that time you guys organized her kidnapping? — HighValueMail (@HighValueMail) July 12, 2023

He could have just told the truth about everything. But he didn’t. You see that’s the problem, no one is telling the American people the truth!



Is there anyone at the agency that will not fear for telling the truth? — Snotty (@TheGreatFagen) July 12, 2023

Whatever the FBI was going for by putting out that tweet, it didn't work, because every single reply shows how little credibility the FBI has left among the people. No one believes Wray. Why is he still there?

***