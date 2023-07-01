Comedy gold: Watch leftists get very upset at the esteemed ‘Justice Dankula’
Conservative 'Uncle Dave' earns rave reviews after teaching prog relatives a wedding gift lesson

Doug P.  |  1:25 PM on July 01, 2023

"Uncle Dave" is getting some love on social media today, and for an excellent reason. 

We're not exactly sure about Dave's identity, but he came to the notice of many thanks to a Chicago Tribune advice column this week.

The bottom line according to a letter to the advice columnist: Uncle Dave is a conservative, and his progressive niece got married but at her request, Dave's sister didn't invite him because he's not a lib, which apparently makes him a bad person. However, the super-tolerant lefties in the family still expected a wedding gift from Dave, who sounds like he's been generous to other newlyweds in the past.

A hard lesson rapidly unfolded

Dear Amy: Four months before my daughter’s wedding, she told me that her uncle (my brother, “Dave”) would make her feel unsafe if he was a guest. She asked me not to invite him. My daughter is very politically progressive, as are many of her friends, and although she and Dave have always had a good relationship (I thought), he is a conservative voter and has supported candidates we all abhor.

Dave has always been very nice, so my daughter’s request surprised me.

I wrote Dave a very nice note, telling him that we would not be comfortable with him at the wedding and that he would not be invited.

Dave did not respond and did not attend.

Afterward, I sent him a card and pictures from the wedding, all in an effort to make him feel like he was not being totally left out.

Uncle Dave also didn't send a wedding present.

Another problem is that Dave has not sent my daughter and son-in-law a wedding gift.

In the past, Dave has given family members wedding checks in excess of $1,000.

She says she was counting on receiving the same type of gift.

My husband says I should drop it – but I can’t. Dave’s behavior is upsetting and embarrassing to me.

The advice columnist responded appropriately, and we'd like to have a 4th of July weekend beer with Uncle Dave. 

All we can say for sure is that it certainly sounds real enough based on real-life experiences.

"I find your entire belief system to be disgusting but I'll still be happy to accept your money" sounds pretty much on-brand for a progressive lefty.

Will the progressives in the family learn any lessons? We wouldn't bet the ranch on it. 

***

