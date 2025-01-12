Fire and ICE: Fight Brews Over Criminal Illegal Alien Once-Suspected of Setting Blazes...
Bill Melugin: Ten Looting Suspects Arrested in Santa Monica Evacuation Zone

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on January 12, 2025
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Californians in the path of dangerous wildfires are getting a double-dose of Democrat Party failure. Many of their homes, businesses and livelihoods are being wiped out in fires resulting from Democrat incompetence and negligence. Now, many evacuated homes and businesses are being looted by criminals who are roaming free due to lax prosecution. Way to go, California! 

Bill Melugin of Fox News has more. (READ)

NEW: Santa Monica PD tells me they've arrested 10 burglary suspects in #PalisadesFire evacuation zones since the fire began, none of whom live in Santa Monica. Six had burglary tools with them, one pair had the Watch Duty app open on their phone to track evac zones. SMPD says they were able to stop these attempted burglaries before they were carried out. Details & booking photos for four suspects below, per @SantaMonicaPD.

I'm told 29-year-old JOSHUA KALIEL LOVE (grey shirt), was spotted in a Santa Monica apartment breezeway, and ran. After a brief foot chase, SMPD says he was caught and found to be in possession of a dagger, a window breaking tool, a mask, gloves, and narcotics. He was on probation, and has been charged w/ attempted burglary.

I'm told 22-year-old MIGUEL ANGEL DORANTES and 18-year-old DOMINIC PACHECOMANGA (black & white shirts) were in a van together, and were pulled over by SMPD after they ran a stop sign. SMPD says they were unable to provide ID, and had the Watch Duty app opened on their phone, which they claimed they were using to track fire acreage. After a search of the van. SMPD found burglary tools, ski masks, gloves and bags. Both arrested for attempted burglary.

I'm told 27-year-old GABRIEL ISAIH STOKES (navy hoodie) was pulled over by SMPD after an auto plate reader got a hit on the car he was driving as stolen out of Hawthorne, CA. SMPD says he had a stolen California ID, as well as other fraudulent IDs, burglary tools, a ski mask and black beanie, and large bags. He had priors for burglary, robbery, and grand theft. Charged in this incident with grand theft & false impersonation.

Overall, SMPD says they've arrested 39 people in evacuation zones since the start of the fire, none of whom live in Santa Monica. Those not charged w/ attempted burglary were picked up for curfew violations, drug possession, warrants, probation violations, etc. Most of the attempted burglary charges were via PC 459.SMPD says there were two successful burglaries where suspects got away, and those cases are under active investigation.

Here’s the suspects’ mugshots.

Yes, these arrests are just a drop in the ocean of reported looting across areas affected by wildfires.

One poster has a cellphone app that tracks crime reports for their area. Wow!

Some are speculating on what kind of punishment the suspects will get if convicted.

It’s no surprise many California-based commenters have no faith in their government and law enforcement agencies to protect them. Continually dropping the ball seems built into Democrat ‘leadership’ at this point.

