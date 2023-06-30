Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride Month'

Chris Hayes can't believe SCOTUS conservatives left you $10,000 poorer than you were...
justmindy  |  4:02 PM on June 30, 2023

Today is the last day of 'Pride Month' and it has been a doozy. Between corporate blunders, new laws and Supreme Court rulings, America has been on a wild ride. Twitchy favorite, @lone_rides (Dr. StrangeTweet) was kind enough to wrap it all up for Twitter.

You might want to grab your favorite beverage and a snack because this is going to be a long and thorough thread.

All of these events were certainly eye opening and revealing. People realized it was not fear mongering but reality.

Oof. That one is still pretty traumatizing. Eye bleach!

ArtistAngie

That parade float will not be forgotten soon.

True. It takes folks working all year round to pull something off this toxic in one month's time.

Remember that time local news stations in Florida had to drop their feed because the DeSantis administration was showing those books and they were too graphic for nightly TV? 

Yet, they will still continue to wonder why the movies aren't living up to earnings expectations.

Sunshine is the best disinfectant and regular Americans sure have seen a lot this month.

Even after that extensive list, fellow tweeps still had additional instances to include.

That pretty much sums it up. What was waiting at the end of this rainbow was a heaping pile of culture rot. At least eyes are wide open now.

