Dr. Strangetweet posts epic Twitter thread rounding up the massive failures of 'Pride Month'

Today is the last day of 'Pride Month' and it has been a doozy. Between corporate blunders, new laws and Supreme Court rulings, America has been on a wild ride. Twitchy favorite, @lone_rides (Dr. StrangeTweet) was kind enough to wrap it all up for Twitter.

As Pride month draws to a close, I want to thank each and every person who made Pride so toxic that only pedophiles will ever want to be involved again. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

You might want to grab your favorite beverage and a snack because this is going to be a long and thorough thread.

If it wasn't for Dylan, people still might be drinking the piss water that is Bud Light.



Thank you, Dylan. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

If it wasn't for Target, people still might not know just how deeply involved corporatism is with the pushing of trans ideology onto little children.



Thank you, Target. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

If it wasn't for the naked bikers in Seattle riding bikes adorned with rainbow flags, people still would think that it was just a myth.



Thank you, bikers. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

All of these events were certainly eye opening and revealing. People realized it was not fear mongering but reality.

If it wasn't for the fat bald man in tighty-whities twerking in front of children, people still might think that dancing sexually in front of kids is a right-wing talking point (regardless of video evidence of other events).



Thank you, fat bald man in tighty-whities. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

Oof. That one is still pretty traumatizing. Eye bleach!

If it wasn't for the bondage dudes in thongs, people might still think Pride is about who you are and not what you do in the bedroom.



Thank you, bondage dudes in thongs. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

That parade float will not be forgotten soon.

If it wasn't for the furries, people might still think think that the Pride goers are normal people.



Thank you, furries.



(PS - anyone heard from Beto lately? Don't know why I thought of him just then) — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

If it wasn't for the mothers and fathers taking their children to a Pride parade to see naked adults, people still might think that parents care about the well-being of children over being visibly virtuous.



Thank you, mothers and fathers. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

And while I can't thank literally everyone, not everything that is going to make Pride so toxic happened in June.



So let me take a moment to thank people who helped the cause along outside of Pride month.



Your contributions shouldn't be forgotten either. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

True. It takes folks working all year round to pull something off this toxic in one month's time.

If it wasn't for school boards denying the books exist, people wouldn't know that books like Gender Queer are placed in school libraries.



Thank you, school boards. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

Remember that time local news stations in Florida had to drop their feed because the DeSantis administration was showing those books and they were too graphic for nightly TV?

Additionally, if it wasn't for the reporters and government officials describing the book limiting as a "book ban", people still might think that the right-wing was blowing the reports out of context.



Thank you, reporters and government officials. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

If it wasn't for the reporter who said that kink was missing from "The Little Mermaid", people still might think that they aren't targeting children with sexual innuendo and ideas.



Thank you, Wesley Morris. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

Yet, they will still continue to wonder why the movies aren't living up to earnings expectations.

If it wasn't for family friendly drag shows, people still might think that children wouldn't be encouraged to put money into drag queens underwear like adults at a strip club.



Thank you, family friendly drag shows. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

And while this list could continue for many more tweets, I will end with this final thank you. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

If it wasn't for the framing of anti-groomer, anti-pedophile, and anti-child sexual mutilation bills as "anti-LGBTQ legislation", people still might think it's not about pedophilia.



Thank you, people who framed the argument.



Your contribution will never be forgotten. — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) June 30, 2023

Sunshine is the best disinfectant and regular Americans sure have seen a lot this month.

If it wasn't for the Pride marchers in NYC chanting, "We're here, we're queer, and we're coming for your children," people would still think this is just about what adults do in the privacy of their bedrooms. — PNW Shan ⚔ (@PNWShan) June 30, 2023

Even after that extensive list, fellow tweeps still had additional instances to include.

That pretty much sums it up. What was waiting at the end of this rainbow was a heaping pile of culture rot. At least eyes are wide open now.

