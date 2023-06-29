Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)

Watch this Asian American student eloquently rebut progs' beefs with SCOTUS' affirmative a...
Doug P.  |  3:28 PM on June 29, 2023

As we told you earlier, President Biden's comments after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions were not unexpected. Responding to a loaded question from a CNN "reporter," Biden was asked "is this a rogue Court?" Biden responded, "this is not a normal court." This is certainly not a normal administration. 

Biden also reminded everybody that "discrimination still exists in America," and he must have really meant that because he said it three times:

Thanks to the great crew at Townhall we can now say something we say very often: Biden is right!

Here's the proof. Watch:

Biden's criticisms are almost always 100 percent pure projection.

***

