Biden says discrimination still exists in America and he's NOT wrong (roll tape!)

As we told you earlier, President Biden's comments after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions were not unexpected. Responding to a loaded question from a CNN "reporter," Biden was asked "is this a rogue Court?" Biden responded, "this is not a normal court." This is certainly not a normal administration.

Biden also reminded everybody that "discrimination still exists in America," and he must have really meant that because he said it three times:

The teleprompter must have stopped scrolling.



Biden: Discrimination Still exists in America... Discrimination Still exists in America.... Discrimination Still exists in America pic.twitter.com/sjrsI7SsK0 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 29, 2023

Thanks to the great crew at Townhall we can now say something we say very often: Biden is right!

Here's the proof. Watch:

Joe Biden says "discrimination still exists in America..."



He's right!



Roll the tape 🎥 pic.twitter.com/lOFu9NFJ0K — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

Biden's criticisms are almost always 100 percent pure projection.

Heres a video of @POTUS, highlighting some of his career of racist rants and pushing racist policies. Typical Biden buffoonery. https://t.co/qMwu3H8zYA — Comeau Brandon (@ComeauB36) June 29, 2023

Shameless as always.

***

Related:

Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST

NY Times' summary of SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling is 'incredibly racist'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!