Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST

Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST

Doug P.  |  2:51 PM on June 29, 2023

Earlier today the Supreme Court struck down more unconstitutional nonsense which is why the Democrats are extra angry heading into the start of the July 4th holiday weekend:

From the AP:

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. 

The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. 

Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Clarence Thomas shredded Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent, but naturally liberals are acting like it's the end of the world (just like almost every other day). 

California governor and presidential hopeful (someday) Gavin Newsom just couldn't help himself, and this is especially shameless even for him: 

Is that what banning affirmative action in college admissions is all about, governor? In that case, as usual, worry about your own house before trying to fix everybody elses...

Nice try, Gavin, but no (as usual).

It's quite telling how Newsom translates "can't discriminate based on race" to segregation.

Ouch! Harsh but a fair response.

***

Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'

*** 

