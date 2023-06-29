Calif. Gov. Newsom's slam on SCOTUS' affirmative action ruling got awkward FAST

Earlier today the Supreme Court struck down more unconstitutional nonsense which is why the Democrats are extra angry heading into the start of the July 4th holiday weekend:

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court rules colleges and universities must stop considering race in admissions, putting an end to affirmative action in higher education. https://t.co/qCOtkgbxQO pic.twitter.com/jv4l1qxcyq — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2023

From the AP:

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. Chief Justice John Roberts said that for too long universities have “concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.”

Justice Clarence Thomas shredded Ketanji Brown Jackson's dissent, but naturally liberals are acting like it's the end of the world (just like almost every other day).

California governor and presidential hopeful (someday) Gavin Newsom just couldn't help himself, and this is especially shameless even for him:

They want to whitewash our nation's history.



They want to bring America back to the era of book bans and segregated campuses.



We cannot let them. https://t.co/CbVUPf97nd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 29, 2023

Is that what banning affirmative action in college admissions is all about, governor? In that case, as usual, worry about your own house before trying to fix everybody elses...

Dude… race-based college admissions have been against the law in California since 1996. https://t.co/KwU5ARLNE8 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 29, 2023

Your state literally voted to ban affirmative action pic.twitter.com/3MZFtfbKlO — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 29, 2023

Nice try, Gavin, but no (as usual).

Race based affirmative action has been illegal in the state of California since 1996, and has been rejected by CA voters 60-40 in 2020. https://t.co/oxkc2E2TSp — OC Young Republicans (@OCYRtweets) June 29, 2023

Three years ago California voters rejected an attempt to repeal the state's affirmative action ban in a lopsided 57%/43% vote, with the 'Yes' side prevailing in just six of the state's 58 counties. https://t.co/LXkcNCq7pV pic.twitter.com/uJhxGdZZSO — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) June 29, 2023

It's quite telling how Newsom translates "can't discriminate based on race" to segregation.

SCOTUS: schools can’t discriminate based on race



Newsom: tHeY wAnT tO bRinG bAcK sEgRegAtIoN pic.twitter.com/9c7HPIpnst — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) June 29, 2023

We know where Democrats would prefer to put Asian-Americans… https://t.co/f5ZHZZiSFl pic.twitter.com/rU3oX4ZWv4 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 29, 2023

Ouch! Harsh but a fair response.

