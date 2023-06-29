Joe Biden's response to loaded question on SCOTUS ruling is actually 'incredibly dangerous'

It should have gone without saying that President Joe Biden would have some thoughts on today's SCOTUS ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions. And he took to Twitter to share those thoughts:

Our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse. And America is stronger because we are tapping into our full range of talent.



Today's Supreme Court decision is not the last word. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 29, 2023

Of course, it should be obvious to everyone that, like all of his other tweets, he himself didn't write that one. Granted, it's stupid and platitude-y and ignorant, which is most definitely his style.

GP In fact, it *is* the last word.



Unless you're arguing the Supreme Court doesn't have the final say on law, which you were fine with until conservatives took over the Court. https://t.co/2ktftAabLy — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 29, 2023

The thing is, the tweet is also relatively coherent. Not cogent, but coherent. We understand its message, even if the message is dumb and wrong.

No, to get the true essence of Joseph R. Biden, you've got to go straight to the jackass' mouth. You've got to just ask him point-blank how he feels

POTUS takes one question after SCOTUS remarks:



Q: "Is this a rogue court?

BIDEN: "It's not a normal court." — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) June 29, 2023

Watch:

REPORTER: "Is this a rogue court?"



BIDEN: "This is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/ABu2CnvG7f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2023

"Not a normal court," says normal person Joe Biden.

Normal = to liberal leaning court (which presided for decades) and ruled the way he liked on race, abortion. https://t.co/n64bU6qKfz — Rob Simms (@Robasimms) June 29, 2023

Exactly. "Normal" is generally regarded as a pretty subjective term and thus can be difficult to apply objectively, but what is not "normal" about the Supreme Court in its current iteration other than the fact that it sometimes rules in ways that Biden and Democrats don't like? The Supreme Court was never supposed to be beholden to either the executive or legislative, despite the rantings and ravings of judicial activism advocates in both branches. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson also seems to be under the impression that it's her job to legislate from the bench rather than use the Constitution as the guide to all rulings.

This Administration’s definition of “normal” includes chemically castrating America’s children, but does not include the Supreme Court ending one of the tools colleges use to punish young White people for being White. https://t.co/QW6zhhSPRw — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) June 29, 2023

And for Joe Biden, the head of the executive branch who took an oath and swore to protect and defend our Constitution, to use today's ruling as an opportunity to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court, whose responsibilities are outlined in that very same Constitution, is disgusting and shameful and wrong.

Questioning the legitimacy of one third of the nation's government because you didn't like how they ruled is not what a dictator would do! Not at all! https://t.co/dOBoBiZRqb — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 29, 2023

If President Donald Trump was a wannabe authoritarian, so is President Joe Biden.

Irresponsible answer from a demagogue — but who asked the question? https://t.co/VIqDSwIvCd — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2023

That honor would go to CNN's Arlette Saenz:

CNN's Arlette Saenz: "President Biden, the Congressional Black Caucus said the Supreme Court has thrown into question its own legitimacy. Is this a rogue court?



President Biden: "This is not a normal court." pic.twitter.com/7BNJagP1P1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 29, 2023

We believe that what Arlette did there would be called "leading the witness" if she were a lawyer. We're not suggesting that Biden's answer wouldn't have been the same if she had just asked him something like "Mr. President, what are your thoughts on the Supreme Court's affirmative action decision?" But we'll never know for sure because she chose instead to ask him a loaded question.

"Sir, we keep getting our asses handed to us because our policies are unconstitutional, should we change the rules of the game so we can get a victory?" — Tim (@NamesTim_V2) June 29, 2023

What President Biden should have done right then in there was tell Saenz that while he may disagree with the Supreme Court's ruling, he still respects it and believes in the importance and validity of the Court. But that's not what he did. He indulged and participated in a vile smear.

Their language is incredibly dangerous. https://t.co/gNI6nODWOK — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) June 29, 2023

And the people who are using that language are becoming increasingly open with it.

