BREAKING: Mercenary rebellion against Russia?
NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to...
Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some...
'We Face a New Marxism': Senator Hawley Calls Out the 'Religion of Woke'
Greta Thunberg's feet must be sore after presumably walking to Paris to support...
James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL...
Chris Christie Gets Booed for Attacking Trump
I ticked off Charlie Sykes after he went after Elise Stefanik (it didn't...
Watch increasingly desperate Karine Jean-Pierre glitch out trying to dodge questions about...
KJP Loses Control of the Briefing Room Over Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblower Allegations
Biden-related shot/chaser '5 days apart' exposes more weapons-grade #projection
GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damn...
Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playboo...
Nice TRY: Canadian journo tries DELETING bats**t allegation about Elon Musk's followers BU...

The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't seem to care

Doug P.  |  8:35 AM on June 24, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Thursday night President Biden had a state dinner at the White House in honor of the Prime Minister of India.

Also in attendance were Attorney General Merrick Garland and Hunter Biden. The dinner took place the same week Hunter entered a plea deal with the DOJ and also while damning IRS whistleblower allegations about the Bidens were coming to light. 

Obviously, though, the optics of all of the above people having fun together at a White House shindig didn't seem to be a major concern.

Guy Benson diagnosed the message that was being sent, and it was clear the Biden White House was rubbing it in everybody's face:

Yep, we're still laughing at special counsel Jack Smith's claim that there's one set of laws and they apply to everybody.

Recommended

NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to Chinese official'
Doug P.

Yesterday AG Garland basically took the Dr. Fauci approach and took offense at the thought that anybody might question the DOJ's integrity.

Fauci is "the science" and Garland is "the law":

"Don't question my department's integrity -- now if you'll excuse me I have to get to a dinner with Hunter Biden."

Senator Ted Cruz will wrap up this story with a joke. At least we think it's a joke:

Did The Big Guy get ten percent of that food?

***

Related:

Merrick Garland's response to Hunter Biden bombshell STRAIGHT out of authoritarian playbook (watch)

Here's why Sen. Josh Hawley suspects AG Garland lied to him about undercover FBI sources in churches

James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL breaks loose (watch)

***

 Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to Chinese official'
Doug P.
BREAKING: Mercenary rebellion against Russia?
Aaron Walker
GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney's 'bombshell thread exposing [Bidens'] corruption scheme' has damning pics, too
Sarah D
Attn. Gavin Newsom! It looks like a 'sanctuary city' mayor is doing some KIDNAPPING!
Doug P.
James Rosen DARES ask John Kirby about Hunter Biden allegations and all HELL breaks loose (watch)
Sam J.
Touré says WHOA WHOA WHOA, people claiming they're 'transracial' are going TOO FAR and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
NYT journo noticed what happened 'within 10 days of Hunter's WhatsApp message to Chinese official' Doug P.