The Bidens & AG Merrick Garland set new 'bad optics' records and didn't seem to care

Thursday night President Biden had a state dinner at the White House in honor of the Prime Minister of India.

Also in attendance were Attorney General Merrick Garland and Hunter Biden. The dinner took place the same week Hunter entered a plea deal with the DOJ and also while damning IRS whistleblower allegations about the Bidens were coming to light.

Obviously, though, the optics of all of the above people having fun together at a White House shindig didn't seem to be a major concern.

If Merrick Garland is worried about the appearance of impropriety, perhaps he should not have attended the state Dinner last night with the son of the president he's allegedly investigating. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2023

Guy Benson diagnosed the message that was being sent, and it was clear the Biden White House was rubbing it in everybody's face:

WH also put the AG in an uncomfortable spot by inviting Hunter, the admitted criminal and repeat violator of federal gun laws. But the message they are sending, loudly, is: We don’t care & nothing will happen to any of us https://t.co/maobA4YlW5 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 23, 2023

Yep, we're still laughing at special counsel Jack Smith's claim that there's one set of laws and they apply to everybody.

The *real* theater is happening right here at home, not in Russia.



Appearance of impropriety? Yes, I'm sure Garland is terribly stressed out about it all. The regime isn't worried. If they were, Garland would not have attended. https://t.co/y4DQzo9QPw pic.twitter.com/D5eHHKTTi4 — Emperor Seal (@politicsof1357) June 24, 2023

It was not hypocrisy. It was not an accident. It was a message:



If one of you step out of line, you will be destroyed. If one of us step out of line, there will be no or only token consequences. https://t.co/fe1w5fhgZL — NeoVoltairian (@Neovoltairian) June 24, 2023

At this point, he couldn’t be bothered with appearances. They rub our faces in their corruption. https://t.co/Fv4iza3yYF — GinnyGin (@GinnyGinKB) June 24, 2023

Yesterday AG Garland basically took the Dr. Fauci approach and took offense at the thought that anybody might question the DOJ's integrity.

Don’t question his integrity though, it’s an attack on democracy. https://t.co/JiaU5L0Ydx — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) June 23, 2023

Fauci is "the science" and Garland is "the law":

Garland: "Some have chose to attack the integrity of the Justice Department by claiming that we do not treat cases alike. This constitutes an attack on an institution that is essential to American democracy... Nothing could be further from the truth." pic.twitter.com/fHkHPUiNyn — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 23, 2023

"Don't question my department's integrity -- now if you'll excuse me I have to get to a dinner with Hunter Biden."

Senator Ted Cruz will wrap up this story with a joke. At least we think it's a joke:

Even worse, Garland & Hunter both refused to eat the WH meal, and ordered $6m in Chinese food instead… https://t.co/VLfGhknV1q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 23, 2023

Did The Big Guy get ten percent of that food?

