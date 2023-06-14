Middle School Students Revolt Over 'Pride Day' Celebration
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS...
WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message...
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem...
PBS aired an 'inflammatory rhetoric' warning during Trump's speech
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems...
JD Vance announces he will block all DOJ nominees until Merrick Garland depoliticizes...
'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here...
MSNBC analysts had a group therapy session when Trump was well received after...
Jake Tapper melts down over 'spectacle' of Trump supporters celebrating the former Preside...
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 3: The Trump indictment and Trump’s sycophants
Rep. Adam Schiff fundraises off resolution to censure and fine him
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee explains why stabilizing braces should be banned
Katie Pavlich explains why no one in the Republican field can beat Donald...

'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)

Doug P.  |  12:34 PM on June 14, 2023

We've often said that whoever transcribes President Biden's remarks for the White House website deserves combat pay. Here's just one recent example:

Yep, this was one for the ages: 

There’s nothing, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — there’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it. So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go — let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done. Thank you. (Applause.)

There are countless examples of transcripts being fixed after the fact, but what would it look like if Biden were closed captioned in real time? We no longer have to wonder! Watch:

That's... something else!

The video definitely should have been preceded with a beverage warning.

Who's running the country? We wouldn't bet that the correct answer is "Joe Biden."

Recommended

Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias
Sarah D

Unless he's fumbled it by now.

***

Related:

Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias

FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems on inflation

KJP super QUICK to throw topless trans-activist Biden invited to the WH UNDER the bus (watch)

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias
Sarah D
If Trump had a (D) by his name, there would be NO INDICTMENTS (c'mon, we all know it's true)
Sam J.
WH doubles down on their 'all your kids are belong to us' message with genuinely creepy video
Sarah D
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems on inflation
Doug P.
Tucker on Twitter, Episode 3: The Trump indictment and Trump’s sycophants
Aaron Walker
'U.S.A. are my pronouns!' Middle school students protest pride event and we’re here for it
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias Sarah D