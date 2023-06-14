'Biden with closed caption is the best Biden' (beverage warning!)

We've often said that whoever transcribes President Biden's remarks for the White House website deserves combat pay. Here's just one recent example:

Official White House transcript confirms it:



Joe Biden told guests at a banquet dinner at the Dublin Castle in Ireland to "lick the world." pic.twitter.com/KSobtikpBU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 14, 2023

Yep, this was one for the ages:

There’s nothing, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — there’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together. I really mean it. So, thank you all. God bless you all. And let’s go — let’s go la- — lick the world. Let’s get it done. Thank you. (Applause.)

There are countless examples of transcripts being fixed after the fact, but what would it look like if Biden were closed captioned in real time? We no longer have to wonder! Watch:

Biden with closed caption is the best Biden 😂



🔊 pic.twitter.com/QSXnWqtVnl — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 13, 2023

That's... something else!

Not proud - there may have been a snort-laugh watching this. https://t.co/D6jFzlsmYD — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 14, 2023

The video definitely should have been preceded with a beverage warning.

This is pathetic. Who's running this country? Because it sure isn't this guy. https://t.co/MTldZ8FhaO — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) June 14, 2023

Who's running the country? We wouldn't bet that the correct answer is "Joe Biden."

This guy has the nuclear football? https://t.co/BrvbfXJmSN — Eric Tilton (@cognitivecarbon) June 14, 2023

Unless he's fumbled it by now.

