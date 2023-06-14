FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems on inflation

Have you noticed a lot of relief from high prices when you've gone to the grocery store lately? Neither have we -- quite the opposite if anything.

However, that's not stopping the Biden White House and other Democrats from trying to gaslight their way out of the reality of the situation (as usual).

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is among those trying to turn the current economic picture into some sort of Dem/Biden victory for America:

"Just facts" from Chuck Schumer? Excuse us while we laugh until our sides hurt!

You'll notice that Schumer's graph doesn't go back to the day Biden took office, but fortunately the White House's tweet does just that:

Great news: Today’s inflation report shows annual inflation is now at the lowest level since March 2021, and less than half of what it was last June.



This is giving families real breathing room. pic.twitter.com/l5k3B9WU2t — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

Fox News' Bill Melugin spotted a bit of a self-own in the above White House tweet:

Not sure why the White House would tweet this chart? It shows inflation shooting up as soon as they took office…then they take credit for dropping it down from 40 year highs. Strange flex. https://t.co/xFV3oZI2bJ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 13, 2023

Carol Roth also took a wrecking ball to the WH/Dem attempts to make it sound as if they've put Americans in a better economic position:

Inflation isn't down, inflation growth is down.

While obviously this is much better than inflation growth continuing and a good trend, let's not gloss over how the compounding effects of inflation are utterly destroying the middle/working class. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 13, 2023

Biden and the Dems really hope everybody's stupid.

This WH claim is misleading. Inflation is still increasing. The rate at which it is increasing slowed in May to 4% on top of an 8.6% increase last year. Inflation is cumulative (like compound interest) on a 2 year basis it has increased about 13%. Prices are rising, not falling. https://t.co/3HvLlk9wT8 — Andy Puzder (@AndyPuzder) June 14, 2023

Well said. It's amazing how this is misrepresented in the media. — Peter Sinclair (@PeteSinclair343) June 13, 2023

It's amazing how almost EVERYTHING is misrepresented in the media. Just imagine how much more awful Biden's approval rating would be if the country had an honest and objective media.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



