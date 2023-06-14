JD Vance announces he will block all DOJ nominees until Merrick Garland depoliticizes...
FAIL: Bill Melugin, Carol Roth & others spot a 'strange flex' from Biden/Dems on inflation

Doug P.  |  9:06 AM on June 14, 2023

Have you noticed a lot of relief from high prices when you've gone to the grocery store lately? Neither have we -- quite the opposite if anything.

However, that's not stopping the Biden White House and other Democrats from trying to gaslight their way out of the reality of the situation (as usual).

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is among those trying to turn the current economic picture into some sort of Dem/Biden victory for America:

"Just facts" from Chuck Schumer? Excuse us while we laugh until our sides hurt!

You'll notice that Schumer's graph doesn't go back to the day Biden took office, but fortunately the White House's tweet does just that:

Fox News' Bill Melugin spotted a bit of a self-own in the above White House tweet:

Carol Roth also took a wrecking ball to the WH/Dem attempts to make it sound as if they've put Americans in a better economic position:

Biden and the Dems really hope everybody's stupid.

It's amazing how almost EVERYTHING is misrepresented in the media. Just imagine how much more awful Biden's approval rating would be if the country had an honest and objective media.

