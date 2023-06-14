Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias

PBS aired an 'inflammatory rhetoric' warning during Trump's speech
Sarah D  |  11:24 AM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Fox News has done a lot of heinous things in its existence, but all of that pales in comparison to what they did yesterday. Brace yourselves, because what we're about to show you is incredibly disturbing. Don't say we didn't warn you ...

The horror! That's downright criminal, y'all. Referring to a demonstrably authoritarian president as a "wannabe dictator" ... how dare you, Fox News?! There's only one way for the Biden administration to address this travesty now:

We hadn't heard of Thomas Kaine before this morning, but he's got more than 178,000 Twitter followers and, according to his Twitter bio, he is not only a "Business & Political Consultant & CPA" but also a proud member of #TheResistance. And anytime you see #TheResistance in someone's Twitter bio, you know how serious they are. Which is to say, they're not remotely serious at all.

Former "public f*ckwit" and all-around delight Damin Toell certainly doesn't take Thomas seriously:

Damin's just being cheeky, of course. He is well aware that ostensible news channels have had no problems expressing their disdain for the main guy in the White House when that main guy has an (R) after his name.

Ah, OK. We see how this works. "Real news organizations" are the ones that mock and talk trash about Republicans, while "fake 'news' organizations" are the ones that mock and talk trash about Democrats. Thanks for clearing that up for us. @leatherdino63.

They sure did. Of course, before that, they simped for Donald Trump as hard as they're simping for Joe Biden now.

Yeah, we looked pretty hard for the lies in Fox News' chyron and couldn't find any.

"Fox News called a wannabe dictator a wannabe dictator and should be taken off the air!" Thank you, @Afsecure, for reminding us that the Left is composed largely of morons who have a fundamental misunderstanding of the U.S. Constitution. Not that we'd really forgotten, of course, but it never hurts to be reminded.

Womp-womp.

Well, there are plenty of very silly people to spotlight, Damin. And we're here for all of it.

***

