Fox News refers to Joe Biden accurately and suddenly libs have a problem with news orgs showing bias

Fox News has done a lot of heinous things in its existence, but all of that pales in comparison to what they did yesterday. Brace yourselves, because what we're about to show you is incredibly disturbing. Don't say we didn't warn you ...

Fox refers to Biden as "wannabe dictator." pic.twitter.com/aXXxw5YaAP — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 14, 2023

The horror! That's downright criminal, y'all. Referring to a demonstrably authoritarian president as a "wannabe dictator" ... how dare you, Fox News?! There's only one way for the Biden administration to address this travesty now:

Biden needs to sue Fox News



Fox News banner refers to Joe Biden as 'wannabe dictator' who had his 'rival arrested' https://t.co/0XA0ZcRkT1 — Thomas Kaine (@thomaskaine5) June 14, 2023

We hadn't heard of Thomas Kaine before this morning, but he's got more than 178,000 Twitter followers and, according to his Twitter bio, he is not only a "Business & Political Consultant & CPA" but also a proud member of #TheResistance. And anytime you see #TheResistance in someone's Twitter bio, you know how serious they are. Which is to say, they're not remotely serious at all.

Former "public f*ckwit" and all-around delight Damin Toell certainly doesn't take Thomas seriously:

Imagine a news channel saying something critical of a President — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 14, 2023

Damin's just being cheeky, of course. He is well aware that ostensible news channels have had no problems expressing their disdain for the main guy in the White House when that main guy has an (R) after his name.

Real news organizations can be critical. It is expected. Fake "news" organizations present biased opinions (sometimes outrageous like here) and false information (like Dominion voting machines) as "news". — Dinosaurus vax 🍐OD (@leatherdino63) June 14, 2023

Ah, OK. We see how this works. "Real news organizations" are the ones that mock and talk trash about Republicans, while "fake 'news' organizations" are the ones that mock and talk trash about Democrats. Thanks for clearing that up for us. @leatherdino63.

MSNBC spent 7 years comparing Trump to Hitler. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 14, 2023

They sure did. Of course, before that, they simped for Donald Trump as hard as they're simping for Joe Biden now.

Not something critical sweetie. It’s called LIES — ResisterTwister2 🌊🌪️ 🌻 (@WeezyPleazy) June 14, 2023

Identify the lies — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 14, 2023

Yeah, we looked pretty hard for the lies in Fox News' chyron and couldn't find any.

Actually this isn't 1st amendment rights. This is pure libel and slander. This is the type of bs that just demonstrates faux should have all of its broadcasting licenses revoked. — AF (@Afsecure) June 14, 2023

"Fox News called a wannabe dictator a wannabe dictator and should be taken off the air!" Thank you, @Afsecure, for reminding us that the Left is composed largely of morons who have a fundamental misunderstanding of the U.S. Constitution. Not that we'd really forgotten, of course, but it never hurts to be reminded.

Lol no — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 14, 2023

Womp-womp.

You have been busy this morning. That thread is hilarious!! — john (@rawmobile36608) June 14, 2023

I picked up at least 3 blocks before 9am, it's an early day at work in the mines. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 14, 2023

Well, there are plenty of very silly people to spotlight, Damin. And we're here for all of it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!