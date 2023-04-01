Back in June of 2020, San Francisco Mayor London Breed had what she thought was a fantastic idea:

Decades of disinvestment and racially disparate policies have disproportionately hurt our African-American community in SF. Supervisor @ShamannWalton and I will lead the effort to redirect funding from the @SFPD to support the African-American community in the upcoming budget. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 5, 2020

What’s happened since then?

Michael Shellenberger took a look and the disaster Mayor Breed helped create with another attempt to create a progressive utopia that predictably backfired:

Three years ago, San Francisco Mayor @LondonBreed announced a plan to defund the police. Now, with the city short 540 police officers, and a rapidly growing area controlled by violent drug dealers, the mayor is finally asking the federal government to help. pic.twitter.com/VOpcdwVsVZ — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

Just like all leftist politicians Breed now wants taxpayers all over the country to foot the bill to clean up the disaster she created.

S.F. Mayor London Breed said she was most concerned about drug dealing on the streets, describing dealers as becoming increasingly aggressive with police, ambassadors, other city workers and residents. https://t.co/G2DETZYURh — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 31, 2023

“The problem is beyond our local capacity,” said Mayor Breed. Has she considered resigning for causing “the problem”?

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented police staffing shortage… drug dealers have become increasingly aggressive… Violence and shootings surround these brazen open-air drug dealing scenes.” — @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/9hG27eEAKl — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

Who could possibly have seen this coming?

In the fall of 2021, when HarperCollins published my book, “San Fransicko,” calling for more police, more mandatory rehab, and a crackdown on drug dealing, the local news media refused to even review it, choosing instead to denounce me, repeatedly, for supposed “misinformation” — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

California lawmakers, led by Senators @Scott_Wiener (SF) @NancySkinnerCA (Berkeley), blocked an effort by @CapeloutoMatt , whose daughter was killed by fentanyl, to hold drug dealers accountable for the thousands of people they are killing. pic.twitter.com/6NdPBIvwaL — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

I wrote one of the most widely-discussed book on drugs & homelessness. I’m in a CNN documentary about San Francisco. I frequently testify before Congress. And yet my own Senator, @NancySkinnerCA, who I’ve known for 25 years, won’t let me testify in Sacramento about the crisis. pic.twitter.com/P5v0NPnEz8 — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

My proposal is about as mainstream as it gets. Shut down the open air drug markets. Mandate drug rehab. Universal psychiatric care.https://t.co/UGK7vyW54m — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

Rather than be honest about the problem, California leaders

claim that the worsening crime and homelessness results from a lack of housing rather than a lack of police.https://t.co/R2MotU128F — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

The good news is that brave parents like @CapeloutoMatt @JacquiBerlinn @GMcDee2 , recovering addicts like @Twolfrecovery , and community leaders like @elleneg & @michelletandler are calling out the politicians for their cruel, idiotic, and deadly policies. https://t.co/A6ycJLnF9o — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

We are building a broad, nonpartisan, and evidence-based movement of parents, recovering addicts, and community leaders to demand practical, proven, and humane solutions.https://t.co/6pktaM2mzK — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

Our movement is rapidly growing across North America. We are inspired by the successes in The Netherlands, Portugal, and Alberta, to shut down open air drug dealing and mandate treatment to addicts who break the law. Please DM me directly to get involved.https://t.co/S1kADJWqSa — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) April 1, 2023

And a federal bailout for the consequences of their own idiotic policies? No freaking way!

Absolutely not. No federal government assistance. The people of San Fran, like the people of Portland, must live with the consequences of their ideology. — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) April 1, 2023

Who could have possibly seen trouble coming? https://t.co/fu8eCSLdpX — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) April 1, 2023

The people who couldn’t have predicted what would happen should never be in charge of anything, and yet here we are.

Boo hood. The insufferably arrogant, virtue-signaling Woke electorate of San Francisco voted for thus. Let them enjoy the full measure of it. https://t.co/0B9yVU3Xjz — James Higgins (@JamesEHiggins) April 1, 2023

San Francisco is also a great example of failed progressivism…they defunded the police and now are begging for the Feds (taxpayers of the USA) to help themhttps://t.co/3QbAhslq1d — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) April 1, 2023

The most maddening thing is that the voters will just keep electing the people who caused the problems to “fix” them.

If you want to ruin America, you'd defund law enforcement. The far Left did exactly that in San Francisco and families are paying the price. https://t.co/bIWflrvL8I — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) April 1, 2023

Yep. It’s almost as if they want to ruin America.

***

Related:

Michael Shellenberger had to tell Dem Rep at Twitter Files hearing who Bari Weiss is

Dem who referred to Matt Taibbi & Michael Shellenberger as ‘so-called journalists’ got called OUT

Michael Shellenberger shares ‘damning indictment of the U.S. news media’ over Russia collusion hoax

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: