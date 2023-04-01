Back in June of 2020, San Francisco Mayor London Breed had what she thought was a fantastic idea:

What’s happened since then?

Michael Shellenberger took a look and the disaster Mayor Breed helped create with another attempt to create a progressive utopia that predictably backfired:

Just like all leftist politicians Breed now wants taxpayers all over the country to foot the bill to clean up the disaster she created.

“The problem is beyond our local capacity,” said Mayor Breed. Has she considered resigning for causing “the problem”?

Who could possibly have seen this coming?

And a federal bailout for the consequences of their own idiotic policies? No freaking way!

The people who couldn’t have predicted what would happen should never be in charge of anything, and yet here we are.

The most maddening thing is that the voters will just keep electing the people who caused the problems to “fix” them.

Yep. It’s almost as if they want to ruin America.

