During an interview with Fox News Digital, Jordan, R-Ohio, laid out the investigations the House Judiciary Committee and his Subcommittee on Weaponization of the Federal Government are conducting in the 118th Congress. “We thought the government was pressuring Big Tech to do certain things on the Hunter Biden story, and then, the Twitter files come out, and we’re like, ‘Oh, it’s worse than we thought,’” Jordan said. Jordan’s committee is investigating how the FBI and Big Tech companies like Twitter allegedly coordinated to censor stories about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and his laptop days before the 2020 presidential election.

The witnesses at today’s hearing are journalists (or “so-called journalists” as one Dem called them) were Michael Shellenberger and Matt Taibbi. Now, you’d think a member of Congress on a select committee would bother to study up on the subject matter at hand, but as we’ve seen with other things exposing the truth isn’t always high on the list of priorities.

Bari Weiss, formerly of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, has been among journalists releasing Twitter Files. But that was news to Rep. Sylvia Garcia at today’s hearing:

I cannot stop laughing at ⁦@RepSylviaGarcia⁩ learning for the first time who ⁦@bariweiss⁩ is and sincerely asking if Bari,@mtaibbi⁩, and ⁦@ShellenbergerMD⁩ are a threesome on a mission to spread disinformation via the #TwitterFiles. 😂😂🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/5Ov6XRl6XX — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 9, 2023

I'm so glad she's paying attention 😆 — Things will get better in the new building (@thelastnamehere) March 9, 2023

And she had no idea what Substack is🤦🏻‍♂️ — Peter Smith (@PeterSm16087569) March 9, 2023

Lmfao. We are not sending our best. https://t.co/4hqh1LtmgS — Patrick Doran (@patldoran) March 9, 2023

