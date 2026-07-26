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Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Assures Michigan Voters That El-Sayed Will Protect Criminal Illegals

Doug P. | 12:00 PM on July 26, 2026
X/@ChrisVanHollen

In the Michigan Democrat Senate primary, Abdul El-Sayed is so far out there to the left that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed the liberal and rather goofy Rep. Haley Stevens. 

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Stevens definitely has a "Melissa McCarthy on a rant" vibe to her.

However, when it comes to what's best for the Democrats' most cherished demographic of criminal illegal aliens, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen thinks that Stevens' opponent El-Sayed is the right guy for the job. 

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Notice how Van Hollen refers to Garcia as "this fellow." Van Hollen is terrible and so is the guy he endorsed.

We've recently seen even more proof that noncitizens have voted in the U.S. so that wouldn't be surprising. There are many reasons Democrat-run states don't want their voter rolls audited while working hard to halt deportations.

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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2026 ELECTIONS CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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