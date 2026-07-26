Dem Sen. Chris Van Hollen Assures Michigan Voters That El-Sayed Will Protect Criminal Illegals

In the Michigan Democrat Senate primary, Abdul El-Sayed is so far out there to the left that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has endorsed the liberal and rather goofy Rep. Haley Stevens.

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I am absolutely thrilled to have Gov @GretchenWhitmer’s endorsement for U.S. Senate. She is a champion for our state, she understands the stakes of this race and why it’s so important we elect the strongest Dem in this primary, and she gets stuff done for Michigan. Let’s go win! pic.twitter.com/NfFtlD2IWu — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) July 24, 2026

I have lived in Michigan for 50 years and have never met anyone as weird as Haley Stevens. She definitely ate lead pencils as a child. pic.twitter.com/vfIYM246Q2 — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 26, 2026

Stevens definitely has a "Melissa McCarthy on a rant" vibe to her.

However, when it comes to what's best for the Democrats' most cherished demographic of criminal illegal aliens, Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen thinks that Stevens' opponent El-Sayed is the right guy for the job.

Democrat Chris Van Hollen defends wife-beating, human-trafficking, gang banger Kilmar Abrego Garcia at a rally for Abdul El-Sayed.



“Do you want a Senator that’s going to take on this lawless ICE operation?...Kilmar Ábrego García...was abducted by Trump's ICE forces." pic.twitter.com/ziVrIIv7tq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 25, 2026

Notice how Van Hollen refers to Garcia as "this fellow." Van Hollen is terrible and so is the guy he endorsed.

They couldn't wait until they found an illegal immigrant who had been picked up for a single DWI and had a family here? They rushed and took up with this deadbeat. — AAE (@AAC0519) July 25, 2026

I’m beginning to think that Chris is having an affair with Kilmar. 😏 pic.twitter.com/2MvzSQlR9q — geek en vogue (@geekenvogue) July 25, 2026

It seems they are campaigning to win the votes of those ICE are arresting. Or I'm i missing something? — Mr. Spectacular (@tmscool) July 26, 2026

We've recently seen even more proof that noncitizens have voted in the U.S. so that wouldn't be surprising. There are many reasons Democrat-run states don't want their voter rolls audited while working hard to halt deportations.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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