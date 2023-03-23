Yesterday President Biden was among those who spoke at the Reception to Celebrate Women’s History Month at the White House.

We don’t often positively credit anybody in the Biden administration, but whoever does the transcripts at the White House website might be one of the more overworked people on the staff. Correcting Biden’s many verbal fumbles must be a thankless task, and his speech yesterday had another slip-up that needed to be fixed. Biden was saying who guns must be kept out of the hands of and then this happened:

Biden said yesterday that he worked to “keep guns out of the hands of domestic political advisers” and the White House was forced to make a hilarious edit to their transcript haha. pic.twitter.com/ZtshEnBjtp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2023

LOL. This seems like it could be a bit of a Freudian slip:

Yeah, those domestic political advisers could be problematic — especially ones that work for this administration.

He was on the right track with his actual remarks. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) March 23, 2023

I approve of this form of gun control tbh https://t.co/xfKf4Y2ZtI — Sir-Micks-A-Lot (@sir_micks_alot) March 23, 2023

Good Lord, we're not gonna make it are we? 😫 https://t.co/ZGcyKgoxt6 — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 (@Fiona__Bee) March 23, 2023

🤨.. said the quiet part out loud🤔 https://t.co/aOjqoKah8q — Morgan Jean (@Silvercreeklady) March 23, 2023

Related meme of the week:

***

***

