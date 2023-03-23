Last week the New York Post’s Miranda Devine analyzed some tweets from the House Oversight Republicans on Biden-related bank records showing where funds from a Chinese energy company were wired:

🧵@GOPoversight has bank records of Hunter Biden’s business partner Rob Walker, a former Clinton official whose wife, Betsy Massey Walker, was Jill Biden’s assistant when Second Lady. He wired money from a Chinese company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden & unnamed Biden https://t.co/iHP2bvKC75 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin “mischaracterized” the Walker transactions as “Papa John’s”&“coffee at Starbucks” but omitted that Robinson Walker, LLC, got $3 million from a Chinese company in March 2017, <2 months after VP Joe Biden left office, then xferred > $1M to Biden accounts — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

From 2015 through 2017, Biden family members and their companies received over $1.3 million in payments from Rob Walker related accounts. — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

@GOPoversight says the Biden family members paid from Walker’s account are: o Hallie Biden $35,000 in 2017;

o James Brian Biden Sr. (James Biden);

o Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden); and

o A bank account identified as an unknown “Biden.” — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Walker payments itemized from 3/6/2017 to 5/18/2017. Owasco is Hunter’s firm. JBBSR INC is Jim Biden’s; RSTP II is another Hunter-related entity pic.twitter.com/Yxe7l9nwzT — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) March 16, 2023

Glenn Beck and his staff have also been looking into this transfer of funds from a Chinese company to members of the Biden family and you can file this one under “T” for “TOTAL coincidence.” Watch:

We did some digging into the Chinese company that funneled $3 million to various Biden family members. And how weird…Around the time it wired the money, it bought up a ton of shares in green energy companies! I'm not saying this is pay-for-play, but it sure looks like one. pic.twitter.com/mg9xYA3YRL — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 23, 2023

As usual, this has to be accompanied by a very sarcastic “nothing to see here!”

This was an excellent episode worth the watch. — Susan in laguna (@Susaninlaguna) March 23, 2023

Now we know why the green energy nonsense in the "Inflation Reduction Act." Duh. https://t.co/Ochwb1lnIT — Rob Carson (@RobCarson) March 23, 2023

Oh, that’s probably just another coincidence (cue mother of all eye rolls).

The saying “Follow the money” wasn’t developed for nothing! https://t.co/eZbN0IWuUC — Kim Cross (@kbhcross) March 23, 2023

“Follow the money” answers a lot of questions every time it’s done.

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson tells Glenn Beck how he discovered J6 committee members were being dishonest; Updated

Richard Dreyfuss tells an agreeable Glenn Beck why he gave up acting

‘What a strategy!’ Glenn Beck has a list of ways the Biden WH is rewriting the dictionary

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!