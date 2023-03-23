Last week the New York Post’s Miranda Devine analyzed some tweets from the House Oversight Republicans on Biden-related bank records showing where funds from a Chinese energy company were wired:

Glenn Beck and his staff have also been looking into this transfer of funds from a Chinese company to members of the Biden family and you can file this one under “T” for “TOTAL coincidence.” Watch:

As usual, this has to be accompanied by a very sarcastic “nothing to see here!”

Oh, that’s probably just another coincidence (cue mother of all eye rolls).

“Follow the money” answers a lot of questions every time it’s done.

