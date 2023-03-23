President Biden today made a remark about babies that certainly was not in his prepared remarks. The big defender of “abortion rights” was briefly interrupted by a baby and then it got cringe-y:

Biden: "I like babies better than people." pic.twitter.com/iXQRf3Lrve — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 23, 2023

Well, that’s… interesting. Maybe Joe saw it written on a post-it note his wife left on the bathroom mirror.

Who talks like that? https://t.co/JyMmhtuGSl — This account is NOT notable ($8) (@Have_thatgoing4) March 23, 2023

Also that speaks volumes considering the source:

Biden heads the most pro-abortion administration in United States history https://t.co/uLcfS4AslU — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 23, 2023

Maybe that’s why they’ve been categorized in Biden’s head as “not people”?

No wonder he supports Planned Parenthood.

Joe doesn't think of babies as human beings. https://t.co/zTUok8fbdU — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 23, 2023

Precisely why this claimed-to -be Catholic is pro abortion. He doesn’t know babies are people. https://t.co/5O8vTMuYIU — CLNeal (@CLNeal5) March 23, 2023

So, babies aren't people? Wrong! And, they're definitely not objects to be misused or abused. #BabiesLivesMatter https://t.co/7kA1kHwoB0 — Chris Van (@tinatrumper) March 23, 2023

That's why he supports abortion? 🤔 NO, I won't say the more obvious reference here. 😈 https://t.co/0vf6Y2ycoY — Shama Singh (@shamnis9182) March 23, 2023

So babies are not people????? https://t.co/aAGaRcVSrg — Cali Patriot 🐊🇺🇸 (@CaliPatriot20) March 23, 2023

Biden “likes babies,” but not that much:

