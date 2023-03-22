The Supreme Court’s 1963 ruling in Brady v. Maryland found that “the government’s withholding of evidence that is material to the determination of either guilt or punishment of a criminal defendant violates the defendant’s constitutional right to due process.”

During a confirmation hearing for one of President Biden’s judicial nominees Kato Crews, Republican Sen. John Kennedy stumped Crews with a question about how he goes about analyzing a Brady motion. Biden’s nominee did not know what Sen. Kennedy was talking about:

Sen. Kennedy: “Do you know what a Brady motion is?” Biden judicial nominee Kato Crews: “It’s not coming to mind at the moment … I believe that the Brady case involved something regarding the Second Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/CbgcmqBfRK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 22, 2023

In a word, YIKES.

Oh dear God in Heaven save us. — JawjaJim (@JimJawja) March 22, 2023

It is not coming to mind because history has been replaced by DEI🙄 — JAG (@Juls24Julie) March 22, 2023

what is it with Team Biden and nominating people who know less about law than me https://t.co/xcfcav6Fnm — Brandon Howell (@BrandonDHowell) March 22, 2023

Team Biden has different priorities when it comes to many of their nominees.

Apparently, several of Joe Biden’s judicial nominees were sick the day they taught law at law school. https://t.co/Q9tSoeDCJW — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 22, 2023

Sure seems that way.

