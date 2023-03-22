The Supreme Court’s 1963 ruling in Brady v. Maryland found that “the government’s withholding of evidence that is material to the determination of either guilt or punishment of a criminal defendant violates the defendant’s constitutional right to due process.”

During a confirmation hearing for one of President Biden’s judicial nominees Kato Crews, Republican Sen. John Kennedy stumped Crews with a question about how he goes about analyzing a Brady motion. Biden’s nominee did not know what Sen. Kennedy was talking about:

In a word, YIKES.

Team Biden has different priorities when it comes to many of their nominees.

Sure seems that way.

