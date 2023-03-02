Republican Sen. John Kennedy spoke at CPAC today and brought along his usual truth bombs, and it includes a review of the Biden presidency so far:

LOL! One more time for the people in the back (not to mention at the White House):

Trending

Ouch.

Senator Kennedy continues to be a national treasure.

Kennedy’s pretty darn funny.

***

Related:

‘It’s called a JOB’: Sen. John Kennedy lays out HIS plan (that we already had) to repay student debt as only HE can and ROFL (watch)

Sen. John Kennedy has 4 GREAT questions about Biden’s classified docs that MUST be answered

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: