Republican Sen. John Kennedy spoke at CPAC today and brought along his usual truth bombs, and it includes a review of the Biden presidency so far:

.@SenJohnKennedy: "Today I want to talk to you about truth. Can you handle the truth?!" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LVRcfoNtfV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2023

LOL! One more time for the people in the back (not to mention at the White House):

.@SenJohnKennedy at #CPAC: "I do not hate anyone. I look for grace wherever I can find it, so I say this gently: the Biden administration sucks…President Biden has been spectacularly awful." pic.twitter.com/xfxQc08gns — CSPAN (@cspan) March 2, 2023

Ouch.

Senator Kennedy continues to be a national treasure.

Kennedy is a National Treasure-speaks so “gently”, too👍😂😂😂 https://t.co/D9KDw1WY3G — GloriaJH (@GloriaJH) March 2, 2023

“Kale tastes like I’d rather be fat” 😂😅🤣 https://t.co/KfpOBra9V7 — Conservative Kitchen (@kitchenconserv) March 2, 2023

Kennedy’s pretty darn funny.

***

Related:

‘It’s called a JOB’: Sen. John Kennedy lays out HIS plan (that we already had) to repay student debt as only HE can and ROFL (watch)

Sen. John Kennedy has 4 GREAT questions about Biden’s classified docs that MUST be answered

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: