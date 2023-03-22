You might remember when Barack Obama was in the White House that “hashtag diplomacy” was a big deal. Here’s an example:

The Biden administration has dabbled in that approach as well:

Hillary Clinton is now taking that approach with the Taliban in Afghanistan:

The Taliban are unlikely to be swayed by that hashtag.

Hillary should give the Taliban a reset button! But at least Clinton brought us back to reality:

Maybe next she can define “woman.”

Can somebody share that hashtag with the Biden White House?

It’s a total mystery.

