You might remember when Barack Obama was in the White House that “hashtag diplomacy” was a big deal. Here’s an example:

To echo @BarackObama today-proud to stand #UnitedForUkraine World should stand together with one voice pic.twitter.com/VeMt578UdY — State Department Spokesperson (@StateDeptSpox) March 26, 2014

The Biden administration has dabbled in that approach as well:

I #StandWithUkraine. @StateDept stands with Ukraine. The United States stands with Ukraine. https://t.co/7Vj0amAf22 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022

Hillary Clinton is now taking that approach with the Taliban in Afghanistan:

Girls in Afghanistan should be going back to school tomorrow, but the Taliban is only allowing boys to be educated. #LetAfghanGirlsLearn pic.twitter.com/tveFWEwSZR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2023

The Taliban are unlikely to be swayed by that hashtag.

I see we're back to foreign policy by hashtag. https://t.co/Cb1PlCMv1a — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 22, 2023

This is exactly how useless Hillary always has been. If she really believed this, she should have opposed Biden's rapid pullout in 2021. But she was silent…so she didn't care when it mattered the most. https://t.co/ki7xIXwdYY — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 22, 2023

Hillary should give the Taliban a reset button! But at least Clinton brought us back to reality:

Hillary accidentally admits there is only 2 genders. https://t.co/E6tUp5tV22 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) March 22, 2023

Maybe next she can define “woman.”

I'm sure a twitter hashtag will help — Joe – Cape Cod, Unfiltered & Rasslin’ stuff (@JJSmithRadio) March 22, 2023

Great job, Hillary. Tweeting should do the trick. — Max of Burbank (@OfBurbank) March 22, 2023

Can somebody share that hashtag with the Biden White House?

How did that happen? https://t.co/ylWzrSG3s0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2023

It’s a total mystery.

