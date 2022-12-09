Up until a short time ago, we were blissfully unaware that Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea recently joined Peacock late-night host Amber Ruffin, singer/actress Vanessa Williams, and disco queen Gloria Gaynor for a singalong adventure on “Carpool Karaoke: The Series.” And we’d like very much to go back to the beforetimes, but unfortunately, Siraj Hashmi has just made that impossible:

Hillary Clinton doing carpool karaoke to "I Will Survive"? oh hell yeah pic.twitter.com/C9cFKH4wqa — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 9, 2022

Oh hell no.

You should be so lucky.

Siraj. What have you done?? — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) December 9, 2022

Well, to be fair, Siraj is not really responsible for this footage existing. At least as far as we know. But he did play a role in helping to put it out there and increase its public profile, and at the very least, he deserves some kind of punishment. A time-out. No dessert. Something.

A hate crime on our ears. — The Jorster (@jorster) December 9, 2022

We’re not sure we will survive the trauma we’ve suffered because of that video.

You always ruin my day — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) December 9, 2022

Go List yourself, Siraj.

***

Hillary Clinton couldn’t’ve chosen a better photo to accompany her ‘shameless’ Veterans Day tweet

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!