Today is Veterans Day, and if she may, former First Lady, failed presidential candidate, and frequent victim of the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy Hillary Clinton would like to thank the brave men and women who have served this country:
To our veterans: You have the thanks of a grateful nation. We so appreciate all that you—and your families—do to serve your country. pic.twitter.com/dogk40hBTW
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 11, 2022
Now, you’re probably looking at that tweet and thinking to yourself, “Well, that’s nice. I don’t like Hillary but respect for our veterans shouldn’t be a partisan thing, and good for her for taking the time to honor them.” But maybe you should look a little closer.
See what we’re talking about yet? Here, let Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross tell you what you’re looking at:
Lol. She posted a photo from the 1996 Bosnia trip where she lied and said she landed under sniper fire. https://t.co/y9kHDFXEBi
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 11, 2022
You guys:
Ah. May. Zing.
Where are the enemy snipers?
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2022
Just out of frame, probably.
"Pretty much dodging sniper fire…" https://t.co/Ak8cDxzc8K
— Bryan Suits KTTH Seattle (@darksecretplace) November 11, 2022
So thankful you weren’t hit.
— 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 11, 2022
Not by sniper fire, anyway. Just by the Truth Bus.
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 11, 2022
Womp-womp.
Shameless
— Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) November 11, 2022
She has no shame!
— pat (@pat1526) November 11, 2022
She is without shame.
***
