Today is Veterans Day, and if she may, former First Lady, failed presidential candidate, and frequent victim of the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy Hillary Clinton would like to thank the brave men and women who have served this country:

To our veterans: You have the thanks of a grateful nation. We so appreciate all that you—and your families—do to serve your country. pic.twitter.com/dogk40hBTW — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 11, 2022

Now, you’re probably looking at that tweet and thinking to yourself, “Well, that’s nice. I don’t like Hillary but respect for our veterans shouldn’t be a partisan thing, and good for her for taking the time to honor them.” But maybe you should look a little closer.

See what we’re talking about yet? Here, let Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross tell you what you’re looking at:

Lol. She posted a photo from the 1996 Bosnia trip where she lied and said she landed under sniper fire. https://t.co/y9kHDFXEBi — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 11, 2022

You guys:

Ah. May. Zing.

Where are the enemy snipers? — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 11, 2022

Just out of frame, probably.

"Pretty much dodging sniper fire…" https://t.co/Ak8cDxzc8K — Bryan Suits KTTH Seattle (@darksecretplace) November 11, 2022

So thankful you weren’t hit. — 🫃🏼🇺🇦💉Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 11, 2022

Not by sniper fire, anyway. Just by the Truth Bus.

Womp-womp.

Shameless — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ $8 (@StilesBitchley2) November 11, 2022

She has no shame! — pat (@pat1526) November 11, 2022

She is without shame.

***

VIPWEEK to receive 45% off! In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships ! Join now and use promoto receiveoff!