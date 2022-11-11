Today is Veterans Day, and if she may, former First Lady, failed presidential candidate, and frequent victim of the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy Hillary Clinton would like to thank the brave men and women who have served this country:

Now, you’re probably looking at that tweet and thinking to yourself, “Well, that’s nice. I don’t like Hillary but respect for our veterans shouldn’t be a partisan thing, and good for her for taking the time to honor them.” But maybe you should look a little closer.

See what we’re talking about yet? Here, let Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross tell you what you’re looking at:

You guys:

Ah. May. Zing.

Just out of frame, probably.

Not by sniper fire, anyway. Just by the Truth Bus.

Womp-womp.

She is without shame.

***

Tags: BosniaHillary ClintonPhotosniper fireVeterans Day