John Kirby Engages in Word Play But Admits the Biden Administration is Withholding Weapons to Israel

This seems like a pretty stunning admission. In a press conference today, John Kirby admitted there was a 'pause' on weapons shipments to Israel and the 'pause' is still happening. Change the receiving country to Ukraine and that is what Trump was IMPEACHED over.
KIRBY: We're not "withholding" weapons deliveries from Israel — it's just a "pause" that's "still in place" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BkySNz1irl— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2024
Ahhh ... that's like telling your mortgage company you are not in arrears, you are just pausing your payments to them..
There’s ongoing war, hostages being held for 7 months including Americans! Why pause delivery of weapons?!! https://t.co/r0sZgW21ua— Elizabeth Bustillo (@Elizabe66124964) May 17, 2024
It makes one wonder whose side the Biden administration is on.
Democrat wordsmithing changing Definitions to fit in with their plans.— Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 17, 2024
Withholding is no longer a refusal to give something up.
Withholding Definition now means taking a Pause. https://t.co/4Aadqiz9sD
May 17, 2024
Oh. Well then someone please tell my wife that I'm not behind on the yard work and that I simply still have a pause in place. https://t.co/OXhWUysxFu— Jordan Root (@jroot85) May 17, 2024
Heh! That will go over like a lead balloon.
Recommended
We're not spreading 🐂💩, we're just bringing in dump trucks of manure and moving it around. https://t.co/ztG6yfKCPF— sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) May 17, 2024
Mostly the manure is the words coming out of his mouth.
The worst President in history. https://t.co/GHK1VxyM6K— Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) May 17, 2024
It's a stutter. https://t.co/iIr0Kc1ZwO— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) May 17, 2024
Oh, yes! Of course, that's the problem.
But not Ukraine https://t.co/vsAx8mR8LT— Nicole (@pollockpatriot1) May 17, 2024
Israel doesn’t have time for a pause. Ukraine didn’t have a pause, right? https://t.co/wxLdkj4IeF— Cheri B (@CJB4221) May 17, 2024
The hostages certainly do not have time. Hamas is killing hostages. They must be rescued.
They run this guy out in place of KJP because he says less stupid stuff than she does. https://t.co/FlI6rtQD7Z— Biscuit Salad (@BiscuitSalad) May 17, 2024
Unfortunately, what he is saying is terrifying. America is 'pausing' assistance to an ally.
Sounds like an answer designed to alienate everyone. https://t.co/EClWVq3wVm— John (@Bearcat50) May 17, 2024
It actually sounds like an answer meant to appease the very far left.
Umm..Professional Liar https://t.co/ED1K5c6Sgo— Leigh Goralczyk (@beachbum31328) May 17, 2024
And right after saying this, John Kirby's pants caught on fire! https://t.co/3bF0eRT6Yt— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 17, 2024
Definition of withholding: refusal to give something that is due or desired. Dems really struggle with the definitions of things. https://t.co/umNLT6xOUF— Brittany (@bccover) May 17, 2024
This Biden Regime really has no respect for the American public. They apparently believe everyone is as stupid as they are. https://t.co/Vqim5RcXCW— Concerned Vet (@Dpirinku) May 17, 2024
They are right when they think their voters are dumb. They voted for Joe Biden, after all.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member