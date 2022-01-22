Friday on “The View” White House press secretary Jen Psaki made a bit of a Freudian slip when she said “I love working for President Obam… President Biden.” Perhaps Psaki should have stuck with the first version, because judging from Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tweet Saturday, Obama-era hashtag diplomacy is so very back:

I #StandWithUkraine. @StateDept stands with Ukraine. The United States stands with Ukraine. https://t.co/7Vj0amAf22 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 22, 2022

Update: Blinken’s spox has joined in:

Yep, the Obama folks are certainly back in charge.

Uh oh. We're back to hashtag diplomacy. — 🐾 Suzy 🐾 (@scout_nj) January 23, 2022

This administration governs via hashtag, not strength. No wonder our adversaries don’t respect the United States under Joe Biden. #Ukraine https://t.co/A9bmQxd3nL — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 23, 2022

Biden is using the same failed hashtag diplomacy that didn’t work when Obama did it. https://t.co/MA2TfnbiUo — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) January 23, 2022

Oh good. Hashtag diplomacy. This will work as well as getting those innocent little girls back from Boko Haram with one. Nothing to worry about everyone, the “adults” are in charge 🙄 https://t.co/y3NAmyS4HR — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) January 23, 2022

You think a hashtag will scare off Russia? https://t.co/cuogs0TCuI — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) January 23, 2022

We stand with Ukraine! Not too closely though. Actually, we are going to stay here and stand on this side of the pond. But we stand with you in spirit! https://t.co/2aeSmViXk1 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 23, 2022

Maybe Blinken’s putting together a choice new Spotify playlist just for the occasion.

Is this his real government account? Tweeting hashtags.. 😂😆 Bruh, we’re doomed. https://t.co/naQ58iqgfj — J.R.S (@Johnathan_RS_) January 23, 2022

Does the rest of the world think this is as dumb as non-Democrats do? I have to assume even more so, right? https://t.co/RcFU0BxBhd — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) January 23, 2022

The Secretary is sending hashtags and Spotify playlists https://t.co/TNFpazyxjY — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 22, 2022

It certainly brings back memories:

To echo @BarackObama today-proud to stand #UnitedForUkraine World should stand together with one voice pic.twitter.com/VeMt578UdY — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) March 26, 2014

Just like old times!

