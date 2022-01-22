Friday on “The View” White House press secretary Jen Psaki made a bit of a Freudian slip when she said “I love working for President Obam… President Biden.” Perhaps Psaki should have stuck with the first version, because judging from Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s tweet Saturday, Obama-era hashtag diplomacy is so very back:

Update: Blinken’s spox has joined in:

Yep, the Obama folks are certainly back in charge.

Maybe Blinken’s putting together a choice new Spotify playlist just for the occasion.

It certainly brings back memories:

Just like old times!

