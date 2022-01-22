White House press secretary Jen Psaki was on “The View” yesterday where co-host Ana Navarro got her to circle back to the matter of President Biden saying there’s a possibility the November midterm elections won’t be legitimate.

During the same interview, Psaki moved the needle on some Freudian slip detectors:

Wow @jrpsaki Nice Freudian slip of who is really running the White House and it’s clearly Obama according to Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/WzpMBc9gMp — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) January 21, 2022

Jen Psaki confirms who is really running the White House. pic.twitter.com/cnuTbDlrzu — 𝓛𝓪𝓭𝔂 𝓟𝓲𝓮 (@Lady_Pie45) January 21, 2022

PSAKI: “I love working for President Oba…” 🤐 pic.twitter.com/cOtPKLaBiE — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) January 21, 2022

Whoops!

They always tell on themselves. https://t.co/no0DYGCDgQ — Monica On Air (@monicaonairtalk) January 22, 2022

They are constantly tripping up. https://t.co/5n35aeQID7 — ApartmentBoss (@ApartmentBoss) January 22, 2022

Another slip up. At this point I do believe she does this intentionally https://t.co/ItrEQPdzac — Christine Lady Leo 💚🇺🇸💚🇺🇸 (@warrior19RN) January 22, 2022

TFW you accidentally let it slip out who you're really working for… https://t.co/2sDEy6oYJD pic.twitter.com/CyIzAZ6g0B — Max Parrot (@maxparrot5) January 22, 2022

There’s a lot of this going around:

Reminds me of the Fauci admission this month. They can’t seem to escape the TRUTH! https://t.co/1mQlOE87RR — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) January 21, 2022

