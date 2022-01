White House press secretary Jen Psaki was on โ€œThe Viewโ€ yesterday where co-host Ana Navarro got her to circle back to the matter of President Biden saying thereโ€™s a possibility the November midterm elections wonโ€™t be legitimate.

During the same interview, Psaki moved the needle on some Freudian slip detectors:

Wow @jrpsaki Nice Freudian slip of who is really running the White House and itโ€™s clearly Obama according to Jen Psaki pic.twitter.com/WzpMBc9gMp โ€" Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) January 21, 2022

Jen Psaki confirms who is really running the White House. pic.twitter.com/cnuTbDlrzu โ€” ๐“›๐“ช๐“ญ๐”‚ ๐“Ÿ๐“ฒ๐“ฎ (@Lady_Pie45) January 21, 2022

PSAKI: โ€œI love working for President Obaโ€ฆโ€ ๐Ÿค pic.twitter.com/cOtPKLaBiE โ€” Suburban Black Man ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@goodblackdude) January 21, 2022

Whoops!

They always tell on themselves. https://t.co/no0DYGCDgQ โ€” Monica On Air (@monicaonairtalk) January 22, 2022

They are constantly tripping up. https://t.co/5n35aeQID7 โ€” ApartmentBoss (@ApartmentBoss) January 22, 2022

Another slip up. At this point I do believe she does this intentionally https://t.co/ItrEQPdzac โ€” Christine Lady Leo ๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ’š๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@warrior19RN) January 22, 2022

TFW you accidentally let it slip out who you're really working forโ€ฆ https://t.co/2sDEy6oYJD pic.twitter.com/CyIzAZ6g0B โ€” Max Parrot (@maxparrot5) January 22, 2022

Thereโ€™s a lot of this going around:

Reminds me of the Fauci admission this month. They canโ€™t seem to escape the TRUTH! https://t.co/1mQlOE87RR โ€” Suburban Black Man ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ (@goodblackdude) January 21, 2022

