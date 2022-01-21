Yesterday White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the media rounds and also took to Twitter in an attempt to clean up what President Biden said in his press conference Wednesday. Biden made it pretty clear that if Democrats suffer big losses in the November midterms they’ll blame “voter suppression” because their bill was blocked in the Senate, and Psaki then had to spin that:

Lets be clear: @potus was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 20, 2022

And then, some 24 hours later, something changed. Psaki was on “The View” and a return to what Biden said was obvious:

Tinfoil hat time: The View co-host Ana Navarro presses Jen Psaki with an unhinged conspiracy theory that the results of the 2022 midterms will not be free, fair, and legitimate.

"So without reforms, why should voters have faith in the legitimacy of the next election?" pic.twitter.com/h3cI6Ref8z — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 21, 2022

Psaki got a big nudge from “The View” co-host and CNN contributor Ana Navarro.

Yesterday, Psaki was unequivocal in contradicting PTOUS/VP/House Whip that no new reforms needed to pass for midterms to be legitimate. Today, not so much. https://t.co/ptJ8a47V8u — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 21, 2022

Psaki knew she had to play to the audience, but everybody knows that all the Left’s “voter suppression” BS has everything to do with post-election spin after the Democrats get shellacked in November.

As in "our elections could end up being about as reasonable and reliable as the punditry on The View." https://t.co/5gEruynAr2 — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 21, 2022

Democrats should protest by not voting. — Ed Washington (@cedwash55) January 21, 2022

I have been reliably informed that questioning election results is a grave threat to democracy https://t.co/c6dXPyshud — Daniel Collins (@dcollins324) January 21, 2022

Only if a Republican does it, obviously.

I have 6 kids and never had an issue with voting on Election Day. — Eightisenough (@bayareagirl2012) January 21, 2022

This is what they're going with. The Trump defense when losing. https://t.co/dEIqdRiZ4P — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 21, 2022

Psaki says the quiet part out loud at the end! They’re never going to let Trump go, ever. https://t.co/d2yRLleSnw — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) January 21, 2022

Ana…Democratic voters shouldn't be confident their votes will be counted, in fact they should just stay home. Thank you for all you do. https://t.co/cNGakAmw7Y — DoggoPups (@PleasantPups) January 21, 2022

Psaki has also suggested that those frustrated with the “voting rights” bill being blocked should take a kickboxing class and/or have a margarita. Maybe “The View” could turn that into a special therapeutic episode for their hosts.

