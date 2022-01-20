Clean up!

White House press secretary Jen Psaki just tweeted out a clarification of what President Biden actually meant when he said yesterday at his press conference that the 2022 election “could easily be illegitimate”:

Lets be clear: @potus was not casting doubt on the legitimacy of the 2022 election. He was making the opposite point: In 2020, a record number of voters turned out in the face of a pandemic, and election officials made sure they could vote and have those votes counted. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 20, 2022

And:

He was explaining that the results would be illegitimate if states do what the former president asked them to do after the 2020 election: toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact. The Big Lie is putting our democracy at risk. We’re fighting to protect it. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 20, 2022

Nice try, Jen. Does she not know we have the actual video of what he said yesterday?

This type of spin doesn’t work when we have *actual video* of Biden casting doubt on the 2022 election. He said the election might not be legitimate if his preferred election bills didn’t pass. They didn’t pass. No “what about Trump” spin is going to memory hole that. https://t.co/wLRiMJWKIo — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 20, 2022

Watch it for yourself:

This second attempt from Biden on whether the election will be legit is even worse. "Oh, yeah, I think it could easily be illegitimate … The increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in proportion to not being able to get these reforms passed." pic.twitter.com/nCyuAWSMXm — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 19, 2022

“Words matter and Biden did not say what Jen is claiming”:

You can either believe what Biden said on national television yesterday or what @PressSec is now telling you he actually said. Words matter and Biden did not say what Jen is claiming. https://t.co/C8qetxCb75 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 20, 2022

And this “is the textbook definition of gaslighting”:

This is the textbook definition of gaslighting. Trying to convince people they didn't hear or see what the president plainly said. https://t.co/0mbOMrAgcf — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 20, 2022

What’s worse for Team Biden is that a number of blue-checks and reporters don’t appear to buy her spin:

I voted for Biden, and I'd likely still vote for him, but his explanation was not clear. https://t.co/omaLWcSXJj — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 20, 2022

CLEAN UP ON AISLE 46 https://t.co/mXB8B4XSk4 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 20, 2022

Pres. Biden yesterday: "The prospect of an illegitimate [election] is in direct proportion to us being able to get these reforms passed, but I don't think … you're going to see the Democratic Party give up on coming back." >> https://t.co/bnfG74tSar via @axios https://t.co/cM3Glh56nJ — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) January 20, 2022

Clean up on Aisle D(emocracy)@PressSec seeks to clarify Biden's comments suggesting 2022 elections could be illegitimate

Psaki says Biden wasn't casting doubt, but saying reults could be illegitimate if states "toss out ballots and overturn results after the fact" https://t.co/cOH28pYpsm — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) January 20, 2022

Biden at presser: "I'm not saying it's not going to be legit, it’s the increase in the prospect of being illegitimate is in direct proportion to us not being able to get these -these reforms passed." https://t.co/29Dv9uioKB — Rick Klein (@rickklein) January 20, 2022

This one is going to leave a mark.

***

Recommended Twitchy Video