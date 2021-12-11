There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, including these two major stories to keep an eye on:

But if you want a break from all that, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided a diversion:

“Priorities” have been spotted!

Hopefully Putin and Xi don’t turn Blinken’s playlist into an album called “Music to Invade Ukraine and Taiwan By.”

People left stranded in Afghanistan make Blinken’s selection of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” more ironic.

The cringe gets cringier every day.

