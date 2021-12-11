There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, including these two major stories to keep an eye on:

Russia is about to invade Ukraine with 100,000 troops and 1,200 tanks. China is thinking of invading Taiwan in a move sure to be bloodier. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 11, 2021

But if you want a break from all that, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided a diversion:

In my life, music has been a constant companion–particularly on my travels. On day one of my trip, I’m thrilled to share my first @spotify playlist, inspired by artists from Liverpool and Southeast Asia. Give it a listen–and tell me what you think! https://t.co/YNr29rXioW pic.twitter.com/t3SJtoK6Zv — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 10, 2021

“Priorities” have been spotted!

This is “giving a master class featuring an acceptance speech for an office I didn’t win” levels of tone deaf. https://t.co/T9qwNnH0H0 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 11, 2021

Hopefully Putin and Xi don’t turn Blinken’s playlist into an album called “Music to Invade Ukraine and Taiwan By.”

There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan 🤡 https://t.co/agqgxYecC2 — James Mitchem 🇺🇸 (@James_Mitchem7) December 11, 2021

People left stranded in Afghanistan make Blinken’s selection of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” more ironic.

My God, this administration is made up of silly children. @SecBlinken https://t.co/qxlnuPIYCu — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 11, 2021

when the world is going to hell right before eyes, I prefer music from Iron Maiden or Megadeth. https://t.co/6cx7Um1O1E — Jim Raynor (Jimmy R) (@Raynor1776) December 11, 2021

Don't act shocked when we lose the next war https://t.co/0bivM8MxBD — Almost Showtime (@ChadHawkins7) December 11, 2021

Is it possible to even be more out of touch with the world? Or maybe they just completely don't give a s**t? https://t.co/MpQmwzX7jt — Cratos (@cratosthegreat) December 11, 2021

Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic while the musicians play hits from Southeast Asia https://t.co/TZb1vV1xx3 — The Canary 🇺🇸 (@canaryj76) December 11, 2021

Wut and nope https://t.co/lEkbNFUSyi — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 11, 2021

The cringe gets cringier every day.

