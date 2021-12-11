There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, including these two major stories to keep an eye on:
Russia is about to invade Ukraine with 100,000 troops and 1,200 tanks. China is thinking of invading Taiwan in a move sure to be bloodier.
— Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 11, 2021
But if you want a break from all that, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided a diversion:
In my life, music has been a constant companion–particularly on my travels. On day one of my trip, I’m thrilled to share my first @spotify playlist, inspired by artists from Liverpool and Southeast Asia. Give it a listen–and tell me what you think! https://t.co/YNr29rXioW pic.twitter.com/t3SJtoK6Zv
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) December 10, 2021
“Priorities” have been spotted!
This is “giving a master class featuring an acceptance speech for an office I didn’t win” levels of tone deaf. https://t.co/T9qwNnH0H0
— Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 11, 2021
We’re so embarrassing. https://t.co/JXS3CMsfnf
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 11, 2021
Hopefully Putin and Xi don’t turn Blinken’s playlist into an album called “Music to Invade Ukraine and Taiwan By.”
There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan 🤡 https://t.co/agqgxYecC2
— James Mitchem 🇺🇸 (@James_Mitchem7) December 11, 2021
People left stranded in Afghanistan make Blinken’s selection of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” more ironic.
My God, this administration is made up of silly children. @SecBlinken https://t.co/qxlnuPIYCu
— Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 11, 2021
when the world is going to hell right before eyes, I prefer music from Iron Maiden or Megadeth. https://t.co/6cx7Um1O1E
— Jim Raynor (Jimmy R) (@Raynor1776) December 11, 2021
Don't act shocked when we lose the next war https://t.co/0bivM8MxBD
— Almost Showtime (@ChadHawkins7) December 11, 2021
Is it possible to even be more out of touch with the world?
Or maybe they just completely don't give a s**t? https://t.co/MpQmwzX7jt
— Cratos (@cratosthegreat) December 11, 2021
Rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic while the musicians play hits from Southeast Asia https://t.co/TZb1vV1xx3
— The Canary 🇺🇸 (@canaryj76) December 11, 2021
Wut and nope https://t.co/lEkbNFUSyi
— Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 11, 2021
The Cringe Administration https://t.co/Qp7wY9gl2d
— ChristmasCondor 🇺🇸🎄 (@codename_condor) December 11, 2021
The cringe gets cringier every day.