AOC Tries to Shame Rudy Giuliani and is Immediately Shut Down in an...
Jen Psaki: 'Russians Targeted Me' and Other Precious Gems From Little Red Lying...
LIVE Primary Results: Republican and Dem Voters Across Five States Head to the...
Former FEC Chair Tells What He Would Have Told the Donald Trump Jury...
Biden Taps Reserves (Again) to Try to Lower Prices at the Pump
Here's President Joe Biden Looking Confused Again and Saluting Somebody
President Biden Has Strange Marriage Advice for Young Men
'Bloody Disgrace': NHS Faces Reckoning for Decades-Long Cover Up of Infected Blood Scandal
Trump on Fire, Gorka Unchained, Maher Meltdown?
Host of 'Face the Nation' Mistakenly Labels Biden Video a Deep Fake Because...
Blue Jays Fan Left Battered by Foul Ball Makes Best of a Bad...
Update: Tucker Carlson's Team Claims Reports of Deal with Russian State TV by...
'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do...
Whoa! Kooky Man Body Slams Orca With Baby and Miraculously Lives to Tell...

America First Legal Files Complaint Claiming Pennsylvania is Cutting Corners When Vetting Voters

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on May 21, 2024
Meme

Today, American First Legal and Attorney Wally Zimolong filed a complaint against the Pennsylvania Department of State for violating the Help America Vote Act of 2002 and therefore possibly allowing illegals to vote.

Advertisement

Recommended

Jen Psaki: 'Russians Targeted Me' and Other Precious Gems From Little Red Lying Hood
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Thankfully, there are organizations calling out lawlessness.

Obviously, no one wants Pennsylvania to secede, but it would be nice if they would host fair elections.

Before 2024, all states need to shore up their procedures so all Americans can feel secure in the election results. We do not need a repeat of 2020 when so many Americans felt cheated.

Advertisement

What a ridiculous statement! There is nothing at all wrong with legal professionals filing appropriate legal actions and complaints if they believe there are illegal activities happening in a state.

That is why it is so important organizations and liberty minded attorneys hold states to account to ensure the voting is fair.




Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS LAWSUIT PENNSYLVANIA VOTE VOTER FRAUD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jen Psaki: 'Russians Targeted Me' and Other Precious Gems From Little Red Lying Hood
Grateful Calvin
Here's President Joe Biden Looking Confused Again and Saluting Somebody
Brett T.
'Mind Blowing': Julie Kelly Shares Docs About What FBI Was Authorized to Do During Mar-a-Lago Raid
Doug P.
AOC Tries to Shame Rudy Giuliani and is Immediately Shut Down in an Embarrassing Fashion
justmindy
Host of 'Face the Nation' Mistakenly Labels Biden Video a Deep Fake Because He Never Blinks
justmindy
Biden Taps Reserves (Again) to Try to Lower Prices at the Pump
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jen Psaki: 'Russians Targeted Me' and Other Precious Gems From Little Red Lying Hood Grateful Calvin
Advertisement