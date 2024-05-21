America First Legal Files Complaint Claiming Pennsylvania is Cutting Corners When Vetting Voters

Today, American First Legal and Attorney Wally Zimolong filed a complaint against the Pennsylvania Department of State for violating the Help America Vote Act of 2002 and therefore possibly allowing illegals to vote.

/1🚨BREAKING🚨



We just filed a formal administrative complaint with @WallyZimolong against the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding patent violations of the Help America Vote Act of 2002 by allowing ineligible voters, and non-citizens, to vote.



THREAD: pic.twitter.com/79Z7MkT1en — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) May 21, 2024

/2 Under HAVA, an individual registering to vote must supply a current and valid driver’s license number or the last four digits of his or her social security number on the registration form.



In turn, HAVA requires local election officials to confirm whether these numbers are… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) May 21, 2024

/4 This lawless directive violates federal law and creates a regime where an untold number of ineligible voters, including non-citizens, can register to vote in all state and federal elections in the Commonwealth.

/4 This lawless directive violates federal law and creates a regime where an untold number of ineligible voters, including non-citizens, can register to vote in all state and federal elections in the Commonwealth.



🚨🚨🚨 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) May 21, 2024

/5 Today, AFL has taken the first step in demanding a change to this lawless election registration procedure and restoring the people’s faith in future elections. https://t.co/H8IJBobeM3 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) May 21, 2024

Thankfully, there are organizations calling out lawlessness.

Feel free to secede, Pennsylvania. Seriously, if you want illegals to vote this badly, just leave the Union. https://t.co/EW4m6IMW6V — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) May 21, 2024

Obviously, no one wants Pennsylvania to secede, but it would be nice if they would host fair elections.

Do we still not have a justifiable answer to the irregularities across a few states like Missouri, Texas etc? — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) May 21, 2024

Before 2024, all states need to shore up their procedures so all Americans can feel secure in the election results. We do not need a repeat of 2020 when so many Americans felt cheated.

Keep

It's still going.

The insurrection never ended on J6.



It's still going. — Fred Francis (@fredjfrancis) May 21, 2024

What a ridiculous statement! There is nothing at all wrong with legal professionals filing appropriate legal actions and complaints if they believe there are illegal activities happening in a state.

Wake up! This was the plan along. Flood country with illegals, NGOs lie to them and register them to vote, Biden wins 2024 election. https://t.co/B0ZGPbMXd6 — Texit Ranger (@texitranger) May 21, 2024

That is why it is so important organizations and liberty minded attorneys hold states to account to ensure the voting is fair.











