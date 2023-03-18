As we told you earlier today, former president and current candidate for the Republican nomination Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he would likely be arrested on Tuesday.

The possible indictment revolves around possible “hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016”:

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly bracing for a possible indictment of former President Trump on charges related to alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels in 2016. According to NBC New York, security assessments are being made around the Manhattan Criminal Court in the event an indictment comes as early as next week, with NYPD, New York State Court Officers, U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office all involved in planning and discussions.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley finds the case against Trump here to be quite flimsy (not surprising):

The Hill has posted my column on expected arrest and prosecution of Donald Trump. Although it may be politically popular, the case is legally pathetic. https://t.co/ZTg9Q1WzPB — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2023

…Bragg is struggling to twist state laws to effectively prosecute a federal case long ago rejected by the Justice Department against Trump over his payment of “hush money” to former stripper Stormy Daniels. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 18, 2023

Prosecutorial conduct worthy of a banana republic has been detected:

Indeed, some will view it as poetic justice for this former reality-TV host to be tried like a televised talent show. However, the damage to the legal system is immense whenever political pressure overwhelms prosecutorial judgment. The criminal justice system can be a terrible weapon when used for political purposes, an all-too-familiar spectacle in countries where political foes can be targeted by the party in power.

If you want to understand the legal case being made against Trump, read this. https://t.co/8sO3LulkI2 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 18, 2023

The left painted themselves into this corner. After 7 years of "the walls are closing in" on the worst human being since Hitler, they couldn't walk away empty-handed. Another precedent we are worse off for having set. https://t.co/exp2oSP7io — Jon DiPietro (@jondipietronh) March 18, 2023

Remember the wild accusations that started all this? Now look where it’s landing. “Legally pathetic” might not even begin to sum it up.

